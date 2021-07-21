NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Conducts Continuity of Operations Tabletop Exercise

Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (July 21, 2021) – Leadership from Naval Supply Systems Command...... read more read more Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (July 21, 2021) – Leadership from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain and Navy Reserve FLC Bahrain unit conduct a continuity of operations (COOP) tabletop exercise. COOP is the capability of a unit to continue its mission essential functions with minimal interruption during emergencies. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain conducted a Continuity of Operations (COOP) tabletop exercise (TTX) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 21.



COOP is the capability of a unit to continue its mission essential functions with minimal interruption during emergencies such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, military attacks, pandemic events, equipment failures or other disruptive conditions.



“In a complex and diverse region, the importance of continuing support operations, regardless of the hazard, is one that NAVSUP FLC Bahrain must plan and train for continuously,” said Capt. Timothy Griffin, commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.



Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Krantz, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s liaison officer to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), led the exercise, guiding NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s leadership, the command’s Reserve unit commanding officer and department representatives through an in-depth review of procedures for specific crisis events and contingency scenarios.



“Ensuring alignment between our postured forces and the capabilities needed from our Reserve personnel is essential, and I have no doubt that NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is ready to execute any support required in this theater with little warning,” Krantz said.



“Reservists exist to support the gaining command,” said Capt. Bruce Laible, Navy Reserve FLC Bahrain unit commanding officer. “How we train to deploy is vital to the success of contingency operations. This unique opportunity to engage during the COOP TTX to align my Reserve team to the needs of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain has been invaluable and will ensure success if deployed in the area of operations.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain regularly engages in COOP planning and training, reviewing preparatory measures, response actions, and restoration activities to ensure continuation of key functions in maintaining military effectiveness, readiness, and survivability.



