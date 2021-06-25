U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Guam held a change of command ceremony on board Andersen Air Force Base, June 25.



Commander Anthony Bumatay relieved Cmdr. Frederick Crawford as Commanding Officer during the ceremony, with CAPT Vincent Tionquiao, Commanding Officer Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific (NCTAMS PAC), as the presiding officer.



Under Crawford’s leadership, NCTS Guam provided assured C2 to U.S. Navy, Joint and Coalition forces in the U.S. CENTCOM and U.S. INDOPACOM areas of responsibility. His staff of more than 200 military and civilian personnel, supported all-domain operations across a wide spectrum of mission areas. During his tenure, NCTS Guam won the DISA Pacific 2019 Defense Switched Network Facility of the Year and the U.S. Fleet Forces 2019 Command Retention Excellence Award. He heads to the National War College, Washington D.C., where he will pursue advanced studies in Joint Professional Military Education.



Bumatay reports to NCTS Guam from Commander, Carrier Strike Group Three onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, where he was Assistant Chief of Staff for C5I. He comes to NCTS Guam with extensive experience completing deployments supporting operations in the U.S. Third, U.S. Fifth and U.S. Seventh Fleet areas of responsibility. He also previously served as the Executive Officer of NCTS San Diego.



NCTS Guam provides multi-spectral connectivity, network operations and information assurance to Navy, joint and coalition forces in support of operations in the U.S. CENTCOM and INDOPACOM areas of responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:01 Story ID: 401429 Location: GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTS Guam Holds Change of Command, by LT Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.