Honoring Tradition

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company (CLC) 36 hosted a mess night aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, July 8, 2021. CLC 36 held the event in order to promote unit cohesion, camaraderie, and esprit de corps. Mess nights are an important part of Marine Corps tradition that allow Marines and Sailors to reflect on their history and honor traditions.

The mess night consisted of multiple events such as fining (calling out an individual in an attempt to get them penalized), humorous skits, and many toasts. The toasts are an integral part of any mess night, as they pay respect to the President of the United States, commemorate the Marines that fought in historic battles of the past, and acknowledge the Marines that are currently deployed.

“Mess nights are the means for a unit to foster an event that allows Marines to celebrate and be themselves, while still following the rules of the mess and maintaining good order and discipline,” said First Sgt. Mark P. Mangio, a member of Supply Company, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

One particular tradition of a Marine Corps mess night is the “tasting of the beef.” This is where the president of the mess calls forth for the beef – the main entrée of the evening – to be tasted. The beef is typically made to taste exceptionally bad with excessive condiments, but only after the president declares the beef fit for human consumption can the members of the mess eat.

As for fining, Marines are able to call out one another for small discrepancies, such as not having their dog tags on their person or for showing up even just a minute late for work. Members of the mess must request permission from the vice president before requesting permission from the president to address the mess and move about freely. Those who violate the rules of the mess are penalized. Penalties are determined by the president and typically consist of a number of sips from the grog (a mixture of substances such as fruit juices, sauces, seasonings, and food designed to be rather unpleasant), a small monetary fine, or other various forms of good-natured lampooning and entertainment. In the final hours of the mess, a toast is given to honor the Marines and Sailors who fought and gave their lives in the battles before us.

