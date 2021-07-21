15th MEU Marines conduct Change of Command ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph C. Begley, outgoing commanding officer, 15th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joseph C. Begley, outgoing commanding officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, passes the unit colors to Col. Sean P. Dynan, incoming commanding officer, 15th MEU, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 21, 2021. The 15th MEU provides a forward deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of conducting Amphibious Operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces, and, designated special operations, in order to support the theater requirements of Geographic Combatant Commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit held a change of command ceremony on the Camp Del Mar parade deck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 21, 2021.



In front of an audience of Marines, Sailors, friends and family, Lt. Col. Joseph C. Begley and Col. Sean P. Dynan exchanged the unit’s colors, symbolizing the transfer of leadership.



Begley assumed his duty as commanding officer in June of this year, but served as the unit’s executive officer during the 15th MEU’s eight month Western Pacific 21-1 deployment. During this time, he oversaw Marines and Sailors aboard the three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group while conducting operations in the Western Pacific and Central Command Areas of Operations. He attributed the success of the unit to his staff, Navy counterparts, and the Marines and sailors in his charge.



“We are closing one chapter of the MEU’s lineage and starting another exciting chapter.” said Begley. “I just want to acknowledge the sacrifices of the Marines, all their accomplishments and how they made us as successful as we were over the past 18 months.”



From March 2020 to June 2021, Marines and sailors participated in multiple exercises to sustain readiness and worked side-by-side with partner forces; strengthening relationships, increasing combat readiness and providing crisis-response capabilities throughout the Western Pacific and central command areas of operations.



Dynan, who joins the unit after serving as Director, Cyber Operations – Integrated Planning Element to United States Special Operations Command, remarked on the opportunity to lead such a reputable unit.



“To America’s Vanguard Force, the 15th MEU team, I am surrounded by folks that I would consider my guardian angels over the last 23 years.” said Dynan, addressing attendees. “I will strive, as your commander, to provide the care, the dedication and the focus that they have provided me over the course of my career.”



Dynan, who is from Hanson, Massachusetts, said he plans to continue to build on the unit’s successes. As the command element of a MEU, the Marines and sailors will focus on amphibious operations while training alongside U.S. Navy counterparts and partner forces, creating an effective amphibious readiness force. The 15th MEU will continue to serve as the nation’s vanguard force, a forward-deployed quick-response team, capable of accomplishing numerous missions around the globe.



“I’m really excited to be here,” said Dynan. “I look forward to working with all of you and to our future success.”