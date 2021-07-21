New kiosk provides faster way to pick up prescription refills at Weed ACH

Photo By Kimberly Hackbarth | (From left to right) Maj. Lucas Poon, the chief of pharmacy for Weed Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Hackbarth | (From left to right) Maj. Lucas Poon, the chief of pharmacy for Weed Army Community Hospital, Ryan Lebowitz, a senior implementation specialist with Asteres, the company that creates ScriptCenter kiosks, and Col. Nancy Parson, the commander of Weed ACH, pose for a photograph with the hospital’s new ScriptCenter kiosk July 20 on Fort Irwin. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Department of Defense beneficiaries on Fort Irwin can now pick up their refill medications using the ScriptCenter kiosk locker system located inside the main entrance of Weed Army Community Hospital.



The ScriptCenter Kiosk is a free, convenient and secure way to pick up prescription refills during regular hospital hours, including hours when the pharmacy may be closed.



Maj. Lucas Poon, the chief of pharmacy for Weed ACH, said the kiosk will benefit those who need to pick up medications outside of normal pharmacy hours.



“For patients who can’t make it here by 5 p.m., they have an extra two hours to pick it up and also they have an extra two hours in the morning to pick it up before the pharmacy opens,” he explained.



Michelle Samples, the spouse of a Soldier with Bronco Team, Operations Group, said the extra hours would benefit her and her spouse, who often works extended hours during training rotations.



“I think it’s a fabulous resource, especially for the rotation schedule here,” she said. “I think it’s great for the Soldiers to be able to just quickly come in and pick up their prescriptions, even if the pharmacy’s not open.”



Samples said she first heard about the new kiosk from her husband and then during a recent visit to the hospital to pick up prescriptions, a pharmacy technician encouraged her to create a profile at the kiosk.



“I thought it was really easy,” Samples said. “I think that even if the representative for the machine hadn’t been standing there, I could’ve figured it out on my own without any issues.”



To use the kiosk, beneficiaries must first enroll by creating a username and personal identification number at the kiosk, with the option to add their fingerprint and military identification card for additional login options.



Once they add their active prescription numbers to their profile, beneficiaries can then order refills by calling 760-380-3127, selecting the “ScriptCenter Kiosk” (option 2) as the pickup location and pick up refills from the kiosk after two duty days.



The kiosk provides a more timely process for beneficiaries picking up prescriptions.



“Since [the medication is] prefilled and stored in the kiosk, patients won’t have to wait at all, they’ll just have to come in and pick it up at the kiosk,” Poon said. “It gives you the flexibility to pick up your medications without having to wait, especially on really busy days.”



Samples said that was part of the appeal of signing up to use the kiosk.



“I like the fact that I can come in on my own time, I don’t have to wait,” she said. “Sometimes the wait at the pharmacy can be really long and you never know what it’s going to be when you walk in, so I like the idea of just going to go pick up [my medications] and leaving.”



Prescriptions requiring refrigeration and controlled substances must still be picked up at the pharmacy.



If beneficiaries have any difficulties with the kiosk, they can contact the Weed ACH pharmacy.