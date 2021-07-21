Georgia National Guard Soldiers to participate in multinational, overseas exercise Agile Spirit 2021

Photo By Spc. Tori Miller | Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard participated in the Agile Spirit 19 opening...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Tori Miller | Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard participated in the Agile Spirit 19 opening ceremony at Senaki Air Base, Georgia on July 27, 2019. AgS19 will allow Georgia Guardsmen, Georgian Defense Forces and forces from 14 participating ally and partner nations to improve interoperability between land forces and enhance their logistical and sustainment capabilities. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Tori Miller. see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga. – The 110th Combat Service Support Battalion and the 122nd Tactical Support Detachment, Georgia National Guard, will participate in Agile Spirit 2021 in the Country of Georgia, July 26-August 6, 2021.



“The Georgia Army National Guard has a long standing relationship with the Country of Georgia which allows us to be able to operate as a unified force,” said U.S. Army Maj. Robert Schwarz, the lead project officer of the 122nd Tactical Support Detachment for Agile Spirit 2021. “These exercises help sustain and build upon our partnership which promote ‘Strength through Partnership’.”



Agile Spirit 2021 is a Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe & Africa cooperatively-led joint multinational exercise which promotes regional stability and security, enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and regional partner forces’ readiness, and strengthens partner capabilities and fosters trust.



The Georgia Army National Guard will be providing base support and participating in various field training exercises. In total, more than 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner forces will be participating in this year’s exercise.



“Guardsmen will have the opportunity to train with Georgian partners and be in an environment that is wholly different from their own,” said Staff Sgt. Jeron Walker, a Public Affairs non-commissioned officer in charge for the Georgia National Guard, and a Public Affairs NCOIC for the exercise.



For questions about Georgia National Guard’s support of exercise Agile Spirit 2021, please email Capt. Amanda Russell at amanda.g.russell2.mil@mail.mil 404-867-7504. For questions about U.S. Army Europe support of exercise Agile Spirit 2021, please email usarmyeurope.mediadesk@mail.mil.