Pittsburgh District welcomes new commander

Photo By Michel Sauret | Col. Andrew J. Short, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Michel Sauret | Col. Andrew J. Short, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, will transfer leadership during the Change of Command ceremony Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at the Senator John Heinz History Center. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will transfer leadership during a Change of Command ceremony Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at the Senator John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh.



Colonel Andrew Short, commander of the Pittsburgh District since July 2018, will transfer command to Colonel Adam Czekanski during a traditional military ceremony. Colonel Kimberly Peeples, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, will preside over the ceremony.



The Change of Command ceremony symbolizes the continuation of leadership and unit identity. It represents the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another while continuing the mission. The ceremonial passing of the unit colors from the departing commander to the incoming commander physically represents the transfer of authority.



“The change of command isn’t about me, it’s about the district,” said Col. Short. “This is an opportunity for the entire Pittsburgh District to reflect, celebrate and welcome a new commander.”



Czekanski comes to the Pittsburgh District following an assignment as the Professor of Military Science for the Army ROTC program at Niagara University. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from Cornell University, as well as a Master of Science degree in Environmental and Water Resources Engineering from the University of Texas. Czekanski has served in key leadership positions such as District Commander for the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operations Officer for the Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and Deputy District Commander for the San Francisco District.



As commander and district engineer, Czekanski will lead the Pittsburgh District in delivering integrated solutions that minimize risk and enhance reliability for the region’s water resource infrastructure while improving the environment. The Pittsburgh District covers an area of approximately 26,000 square miles comprising the upper Ohio River Basin and extending into five states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and New York.



The district supports commercial navigation on the upper Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, operating and maintaining 23 locks and dams. Pittsburgh’s flood-damage reduction mission encompasses 16 multi-purpose reservoirs that have prevented an estimated $68 million in flood damages during 2020. The district’s flood-risk, management portfolio also includes more than 80 local flood protection projects, which have prevented more than $5 billion in flood damages during their lifetime.



Media note: Members of the media are invited to attend the Change of Command ceremony. No RSVP is required.



RESOURCES: For more information, visit; www.lrp.usace.army.mil



CONTACT: Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or Email: CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil



Follow the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook