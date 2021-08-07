Joint training to refine skills

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Approximately 300 Airmen from the 21st Medical Group went back to the basics of medical training with U.S. Army combat medical specialists from the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, in a joint training day, July 8, 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base.



Although, Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base are close in proximity, this is the first time the 21st MDG and the Army combat medical specialists have trained together. The training consisted of familiarization with litter carrying and radio etiquette, as well as other briefs throughout the day.



“We are very excited to build a platform of joint training with our sister service and look forward to future training opportunities across the Colorado Military Health System,” said Charity Harmon, 21st MDG medical emergency manager.



With COVID-19 cases in Colorado Springs declining, the medical group trains to ensure Airmen are ready for a “new normal” by building upon their skills to analyze their current disaster response and improve on their current planning, response and recovery operations.



“We have such a unique opportunity to expand our communications and preparedness across the Front Range,” said Harmon. “It is important that we take advantage of these opportunities to practice how we play with other agencies. Getting back to basics is one way we will facilitate building working and training relationships.”



The 21st MDG mission is to provide support to power by cultivating a thriving team through developing resilient and agile professionals who optimize medically ready forces, deliver trusted care and community health support.



“I believe this training will help me in the future by better preparing for the unknown,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elsie Nelson, 21st MDG medical records technician. “Practicing skills we do not use every day will help us be more confident when it comes to an emergency situation and understanding our roles and responsibilities.”

