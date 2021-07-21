690th Intelligence Support Squadron pays tribute to Senior Airman Lengel-Crabtree

Courtesy Photo | The 690th Intelligence Support Squadron honors Senior Airman Aaron Lengel-Crabtree in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 690th Intelligence Support Squadron honors Senior Airman Aaron Lengel-Crabtree in a room dedication ceremony June 25. 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Approximately 50 service members, civilians, family and friends attended the ceremony that honored the Lengel-Crabtree’s dedication to the U.S. Air Force. Photo by: U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Whitney Matthews see less | View Image Page

The 690th Intelligence Support Squadron honors Senior Airman Aaron Lengel-Crabtree in a room dedication ceremony June 25. 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Approximately 50 service members, civilians, family and friends attended the ceremony that honored Lengel-Crabtree’s service to the U.S. Air Force.



“The dedication of our conference room to Aaron is an acknowledgement of his service to our nation, the contributions he made to this squadron and the impact he had on the entire Coyote family,” said Lt. Col. Traci Sarmiento, 690th Intelligence Support Squadron commander.



Lengel-Crabtree enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from basic military training Oct. 26, 2016. He completed his advanced training in computers at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi and was assigned to Lackland Air force Base in San Antonio, Teas. He had a passion for electronics and automobile engines. He embraced the challenged work assigned to the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron.



“He had a standard of integrity and passion for knowledge that we should all inspire to in our daily lives, said Sarmiento. “Our Client Service Technicians are the face of the squadron.”



Aaron was perfectly suited for that role because he maintained a positive outlook that led to kindness, said Sarmiento.



“What a blessing to have a young man who was always willing to lend a smile and a hand as part of your team.”



Lengel-Crabtree received several honors in the Air Force and was promoted to Senior Airman. Despite his desire to spend a career in the Air force, he was medically retired on July 27, 2020 due to a Lupus diagnosis. Lengel- Crabtree passed on Aug. 26, 2020 at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.



“The plaque to be revealed today will be placed outside the room and every time we gather in and around the space it will evoke his legacy,” said Sarmiento. “Aaron left a lasting impression on the members of the 690th ISS and he will forever be part of our Coyote family. “