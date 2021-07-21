Vermont Air National Guard public tour program

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.,– The Vermont Air National Guard welcomed visitors on base last month in the newly launched public tour program.



“We’re very excited to provide an opportunity for community members to visit the base and get an up-close look at some of our missions,” said Col Adam Rice, 158th Vice Wing Commander. “After having the base mostly closed to the public for so long, it’s nice to be able to interact again.”



The tour showcased a cross-section of base missions including the fire department, explosive ordnance disposal, munitions, security forces, and an interactive discussion with a pilot near an F-35. Participants climbed in fire trucks and toured the fire station, tried on military protective suits, explored a Humvee, and listened as a pilot described his experiences flying an F-35.



Tours are scheduled monthly through the fall, with the next two on Aug. 20 and Sept. 17. If health and safety guidance changes, the base will adjust future tour plans accordingly. For more information on the public tour program, please email 158FW.PA.PublicAffairs@us.af.mil.



For more information, contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, 802.338.3434, john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.

