AMC employee builds Quality of Life knowledge with data supply

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Attention to detail – even when deadlines are looming – defines the quality work Eduardo “Ed” Francis has delivered during both his Army and civilian careers.



As a member of the Army Materiel Command’s G-1 (Human Resources) Quality of Life Branch, Francis works with large amounts of raw data regarding Army Housing, Permanent Change-of-Station Moves, Spouse Employment and Childcare Services. He collects, analyzes and converts information that AMC senior leaders use to make decisions for Soldiers and their families.



“We have very short time lines. Deadlines can cause us to have to work beyond the normal work day,” Francis said. “But it’s all part of doing the job and it’s a good feeling to know you are helping to make a difference for Soldiers. Because of the attention we give to details, the Quality of Life Branch team has a reputation for accuracy and timeliness.”



Since joining AMC in 2019, Francis has been collecting, analyzing and formatting data from AMC’s major subordinate commands in support of six key Quality of Life briefings to provide information to AMC Commander Gen. Ed Daly in preparation of informing Army senior leader decisions regarding Quality of Life initiatives.



Francis’ data analysis along with his assistance in managing, building and training the G-1’s Quality of Life Branch led to his nomination and selection as AMC Headquarters’ employee of the quarter for the first quarter, fiscal year 2021. He is also a 2021 nominee for the Association of the Army Redstone-Huntsville Chapter Department of the Army Civilian of the Year, under the Department of Defense category, to be presented Aug. 17.



“For me, this is not just a job. In this outfit, we serve our country, and that’s a very different concept. It’s a continuation of the military service that was so much part of my life,” Eduardo said. “I’m not a Soldier anymore, but I work for Soldiers and I hope what we do every day makes a difference for Soldiers and their families.”



Francis retired as an Army master sergeant in 2009, with his last assignment working as chief of Military Policy, G-1, U.S. Army European and Africa Command. He continued to work as a civilian Human Resources Specialist for USAREUR until 2019 when he returned to the U.S. to work for AMC G-1 as a program management analyst.



During his first months with AMC, the Installation Management Command became an AMC major subordinate command. Soon, Valerie Lubin recruited Francis to assist her with the AMC G-1 oversight of installation quality of life issues. They started as a two-person team and grew in about four months to include three additional civilians, two contractors and a Sergeant 1st Class.



From August 2019 to January 2021, Francis stepped in to assume the lead for the Quality of Life Branch. As Lubin focused on senior leader support and engagements, Francis provided mentorship and direction for the new team members.



“This is a very fast-paced environment as issues in Quality of Life areas quickly come to the surface and then must be addressed right away,” Francis said. “At that time, there were upwards of 40 taskers in front of us on any given day. It was a challenge, especially since our work requires a lot of attention to detail on regulations, Army policies and engagements.”



The work is no less demanding today, although there is additional staff to manage the workload. The G-1 Quality of Life Branch works to be proactive in providing leadership with Quality of Life information on challenges and opportunities affecting all Army families.



“Leaders need our support and our input. They need us to be productive, and provide precise and accurate information so the mission can be met,” Francis said. “They need the right information to answer the ‘What ifs’ and the ‘So whats’ as they determine the right end state. They need to be able to look at the data and answer ‘If I put these things together, what is the end result?’”



Delivering a consistent, quality product is the goal, Francis said, a goal that allows employees and senior leaders to be impactful through policy, programs and requirements.



“We owe it to our leaders to deliver quality products. That’s what they expect,” he said.