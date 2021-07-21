Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Victoria Groves

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2021) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter in an awards ceremony July 16, 2021.

    Victoria Groves, from Waterford, Michigan, was named Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Groves works as a police officer for the Great Lakes Police Department and Navy Security Forces at Naval Station Great Lakes.

    As a police officer at Great Lakes, her daily duties include patrols and responding to emergency calls. Additionally, she works as a field training officer, helping train new patrolmen for the installation.

    “I’m grateful for the recognition from my department,” said Groves. “It means a lot to have the work you do recognized and rewarded.”

    Groves has spent seven years as military officer in the Michigan Army National Guard and has her degree in mental health and social work.

    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

