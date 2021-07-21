Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Sherry Emerson

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2021) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter in an awards ceremony July 16, 2021.

    Sherry Emerson, from Fairfield, Ohio, was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Emerson works as the security manager and privacy act officer for Naval Station Great Lakes.

    “It was a huge surprise being selected as Civilian of the Quarter, Second Quarter,” said Emerson. “Very much appreciated it. It felt really good to be recognized.”

    Emerson retired from the Navy after 24 years and has worked for NSGL for 14 years. She currently manages the information security, personnel security, industry security programs. Amongst managing security process, privacy act information, and other responsibilities, Emerson handles fingerprinting for all branches of service.

    “I thank my leadership for this recognition, it does make a difference,” said Emerson.

    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

