Training Support Center Hampton Roads holds Frocking Ceremony

Training Support Center Hampton Roads (TSCHR) recently held a frocking ceremony in honor of Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Palmer and Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan Villacrusis at the NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex. Frocking often precedes a formal promotion, granting an individual the authority and responsibility of a higher rank in anticipation of an advancement.



Palmer has been in the Navy for six years and over four of those years, he has been deployed. Eager to learn, Palmer is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration, University of Maryland Global Campus.



“Both my parents played a vital role in my success. I can remember my Father telling me to make something out of myself, make a difference and join the Navy,” said Palmer.



Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Yuk Yee (Yuki) Wong was one of Palmer’s mentors while stationed at HM-14, Norfolk. “He is a go-getter, he’d take on a job that he’d never done before and he’d learn it. Always willing to do his very best and never afraid to speak up,” said Wong.



“I’m extremely grateful to be in the U.S. and to have the freedoms that other countries don’t. This is one of my proudest moments. Thank you,” said Palmer.



Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Villacrusis joined the Navy seven years ago for the opportunities the Navy provides. Originally, from Saipan, today Villacrusis serves at TSCHR, Information Technologies.



“I joined the Navy to make my son proud and give him a better future,” said Villacrusis. “I was working a dead-end job at the age of 26 when my son was born and I was not going anywhere in life. Living paycheck to paycheck was not going to cut it. At 29 years old, I was given a chance to join the Navy and I'm so grateful for it."



“My greatest Navy accomplishment so far is making petty officer first class,” said Villacrusis. “It wasn’t easy, but hopefully it doesn’t end here. I’m looking forward to more opportunities in the future.”



“For me, serving in the Navy is an everyday learning experience,” added Villacrusis. “Each day I learn something new. It is challenging a lot of the time, but the hard work does pay off. The Navy helped me grow as a person and I still have more to learn and do. I am truly grateful for that.”



“I can’t say enough about how valuable he is to our mission and to the Navy,” said Electronics Technician 1st Class Robert Clinton. “There has never been a time where I doubted his ability to execute at the highest level. He has earned everything he has received and he is a joy to work with.”

