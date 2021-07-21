Army medical Soldiers compete for title of best leader

Photo By Marcy Sanchez | U.S. Army Sgt. James Gabisum, a health care specialist and noncommissioned officer in...... read more read more Photo By Marcy Sanchez | U.S. Army Sgt. James Gabisum, a health care specialist and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Family Medicine Clinic at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, who recently earned the Best Warrior title for Regional Health Command Europe, is pictured at the Family Medicine Clinic. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – A team of four Soldiers from Army medical units across Europe will compete for the title of Best Leader in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii July 26-30. The four person team consists of a company grade officer, a first sergeant, a non-commissioned officer and a Soldier.



The competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills.



“It means a chance to represent my Soldiers, the family medicine clinic, my company, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as a whole,” said Staff Sgt. James Gabisum, (insert MOS and job title) from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. “It means a lot to me to get a chance to represent them. I already represented at the region level and won, so now the opportunity to go ahead and compete at the MEDCOM level is here and I am honored to have the opportunity. I look at it as a responsibility to win for region. Hopefully I am motivating my Soldiers to try to be like me or even better than me.”



To earn the right to compete in the annual MEDCOM competition, the Soldiers first competed and won at the unit and regional health command level.



The Best Leader competition requires competitors to complete a variety of tasks including; marksmanship, land navigation, an obstacle course, combat water survival, hands-on medical tasks, and culminates in a 30-plus mile foot march.



“I am looking forward to working as a team,” said Gabisum. “Up until this point I’ve always been competing alone, but for the MEDCOM competition we are competing as a team. We all have strengths and weaknesses. Having to compensate for each other’s weaknesses and strengths is something I’m looking forward to.”



According to Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, competing for the title of Best Leader takes determination, commitment, and most of all, personal courage.



“These Soldiers demonstrate their commitment to our Army Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage,” Thompson said.



The competition challenges the Army's best medical personnel in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment. The winners of the competition are named as the most technically competent, physically and mentally tough medical Soldiers in the United States Army Medical Command.



The winning Soldier and non-commissioned officer will go on to compete in the Army’s Best Warrior competition, which will take place in the fall.