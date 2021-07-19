AFRICOM special operations forces train alongside partners in Morocco

Courtesy Photo | U.S. and Moroccan special operations forces conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. and Moroccan special operations forces conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Morocco June 9, 2021. The training spanned months and involved security forces from the Moroccan army, navy and gendarmerie. see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Moroccan special operations forces completed the third Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) this year July 19, 2021, in Tangier, Morocco.



JCETs enhance the readiness of U.S. and partner forces while also improving interoperability between nations. The exercises help set the foundation for sustainable and productive military relationships.



“Our U.S. and Moroccan special operations teams put together an exceptional training plan that executed operations in the air, on the ground, and at sea,” said U.S. Army Col. Brian Hughes, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa deputy commander, during the closing ceremonies. “The high level of readiness and interoperability we collectively achieved is a testament to the professionalism of the teams, the interoperability of U.S. and Moroccan forces, and our strong enduring partnership.”’



During the JCET, U.S. special operations teams and their Moroccan counterparts trained for two months on marksmanship, small unit tactics, helicopter and maritime infiltration techniques, maritime interdiction operations, combat casualty care, and mission planning and execution. This JCET was unique in that it incorporated Moroccan SOF units from the Gendarmerie, Army and the Navy.



“The JCET is yet another excellent example of the close and enduring security partnership between the United States and Morocco,” said Chargé d'affaires Lawrence Randolph of the U.S. Embassy in Morocco. “It comes as we are celebrating the bicentennial of the Tangier American Legation, our first diplomatic post in Morocco and a symbol of 200 years of friendship between our countries.”



This training event was one of many exercises in Morocco designed to increase the U.S. and Moroccan security cooperation and interoperability. This JCET comes shortly after the 17th iteration of African Lion, U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint annual exercise held this year in Morocco and Tunisia.



Morocco was also critical to the success of Flintlock 2020, U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual special operations training exercise and will be a key contributor to the Flintlock 2022.