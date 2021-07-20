U.S. and Indian Navies Hold Ceremony to Commemorate India’s First MH-60R

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman | 210716-N-EV253-1124 SAN DIEGO Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman | 210716-N-EV253-1124 SAN DIEGO Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, left, presents the Material Inspection and Receiving Report for first aircraft to Vice Adm. Ravneet Singh, Indian Navy Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, during an acceptance ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island on Friday, July 16. During the ceremony, the Indian Navy inducted its first two MH-60R Seahawks from the U.S. Navy. The Indian Navy will receive a total of 24 MH-60Rs in the contract with the U.S. Navy which will enhance our Navy-to-Navy cooperation and strengthen our combined subsurface and surface warfare capability and capacity in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Photo by MC2(SW/AW) Sara Eshleman (Released) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman



SAN DIEGO, California – The U.S. and Indian navies celebrated a historic milestone when two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters were inducted into the Indian Naval Fleet during a ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, July 16.



The ceremony is part of an ongoing initiative that also includes comprehensive training for Indian aircrew and maintainers on operating and sustaining the MH-60R. This bilateral initiative serves to strengthen the U.S. and India’s enduring friendship and enhance our combined anti-submarine and undersea domain capability.



Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke at the ceremony and stated “The induction of these all-weather multi-role helicopters is an important milestone in our bilateral defense ties.”



During the ceremony, Vice Adm. Ravneet Singh, Indian Navy Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, and Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, signed the U.S.-India MH-60R commemorative plaque, which all Indian Navy personnel will also sign upon completion of the MH-60R training program.



“For the Indian Navy, it’s really a proud moment,” said Vice Adm. Singh. “The induction of the MH-60 helicopter into the Indian Navy is a symbol of the ever-growing global strategic partnership of our two countries and reinforces the common ideologies of our great nations.”



The primary mission of the MH-60R is surface and subsurface warfare. The helicopter is also capable of search and rescue operations, vertical replenishments, personnel transport, and medical evacuation operations.



“The MH-60R is a cutting-edge multi-mission aircraft that will significantly enhance our Navy-to-Navy cooperation and strengthen our combined anti-submarine and undersea domain capabilities on the open seas,” said Vice Adm. Whitesell. “As was true for the U.S. Navy, these aircraft and their operators will immediately strengthen their armed forces to deter, counter, and defend against any threat to the international rules-based order that we mutually recognize as critically important to global security.”



Over the coming years, the U.S. Navy will help prepare Indian Navy aviators, sensor operators, and maintainers to operate and maintain the MH-60R. Members of the Indian Navy arrived in the United States last month to begin training on the MH-60R; maintenance personnel are currently studying maintenance requirements and procedures at NAS North Island, while the first Indian Navy MH-60R pilots and sensor operators have completed the Naval Aviation Survival Training Program at NAS Pensacola and begun aircrew training with the “Seahawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41.