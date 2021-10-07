1st Squadron 221st Cavalry holds change of command ceremony

The 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry held a Military ball this past Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021 at the Santa Fe Station. Roughly 360 guests including Soldiers, friends and family attended the event. They try and conduct a dining out yearly, but couldn’t this last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following Soldiers were recognized as a distinguished Knight in the Order of Saint George: Lt. Col. Nick Chavez, 1st Sgt. Karim Khaldy, 1st Sgt. Steven Grossman, 1st Sgt. Nathaniel Cothran, and 1st Sgt. Dennis Zuchelkowski of Bravo Company 2nd Squadron 116th Cavalry. Master Sgt. Brandon Pick then received the Noble Patron of Armor. Be sure to congratulate them!

Below is information on what the Order of Saint George is.

Saint George was born in 280 AD in the region of Greece known as Cappadocia, where he was known as the Nestor of Cappadocia and was a member of the Roman Emperor's mounted guard. In 303 AD, the Emperor issued a decree to destroy all Christian churches and sacred writings while outlawing the Christian faith. The Nestor, a recent convert to the faith, tore down the written order and stood against the Emperor. For his act of bravery and defiance, he was imprisoned, tortured, and finally executed. After word of his sacrifice spread, early Christians changed the Nestor's name to Saint George, a saint that would symbolize bravery, dedication to faith and decency. Later in the 12th Century, more than 1000 years after his execution, the citizens of a small Italian village claimed to have seen him appear suddenly out of the mist to slay a fierce dragon that had been tormenting them. This heroic image of Saint George defeating the dragon symbolizes the gallantry and righteous bravery of mounted warriors and the ultimate victory of good over evil. Throughout history, warriors of many nations have related accounts of Saint George appearing on battlefields to help the righteous achieve victory. Saint George is unique among all of the saints in that he is the only one portrayed as fighting mounted. His name has been linked to famous battles, military orders, and cavalry forces around the world. In fact, to this day, the red cross of Saint George is the main element of the National Colors of Great Britain, the Union Jack. In 1986, the United States Armor Association established the Honorable Order of Saint George to recognize the very best tankers and cavalrymen among its members.

