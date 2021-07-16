Change of Command at Blount Island Command ushers in new leadership

Colonel Michael J. Livingston, commanding officer, Blount Island Command (BICmd), relinquished command to Colonel John S. Sattely during a change-of-command ceremony. Major General Joseph Shrader, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM), presided over the ceremony held at BICmd, Florida, on July 16, 2021.



A change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming officer. The passing of the unit colors signifies the official change of duties transferring into the hands of the next commanding officer.



Attending the ceremony were Marines, Civilian-Marines, family members, along with representatives from state and local government.



Shrader reflected on Livingstons' contributions to the BICmd mission, and how his leadership will forever positively influence the future Marine Corps’ readiness - on a global scale. "Again, thank you for all that you have done. You can be proud. You should be proud - knowing all you have done. You have set the conditions for this command to take the next steps with what needs to be accomplished."



Shrader welcomed Colonel Sattely and his family to the MARCORLOGCOM team saying, “the Marine Corps selects you, colonels, for command because we believe you can do that [the job of leading a command], and we all look forward to working with you.”



Livingston took the stage and thanked his mentors, family, and friends present. He then paused and said a special thank you to the Marines, Civilian Marines, and contractors of his command, “…in the past two years, we have together built, and positioned the future of Blunt Island Command for success; resulting in Marine Corps success come 2030; falling in line with the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ vision of the future.”



Reflecting on his 25-year Marine Corps career, Livingston added, “I look forward to spending more time with my family and slowing my speed down as I begin to transition out of the Marine Corps.”



Prior to the ceremonies’ completion, Sattely thanked Shrader for his words of encouragement and Livingston for support in preparing for the change of command.



Sattely showed genuine excitement in his remarks saying, “I am ready. I look forward to working with all of our Marines and Sailors, Civilian Marines, contractors, key partners, and allies.” In closing, Sattely added, “I look forward to taking over the command; Blount Island was my first choice.”



Colonel Sattely comes to BICmd from U.S. Central Command, where he served as Branch Officer in Charge for J-45 Logistics Plans Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 14:12 Story ID: 401312 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command at Blount Island Command ushers in new leadership, by Michael Ugarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.