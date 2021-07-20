NAVY ENLISTED SEA AND SHORE SPECIAL PROGRAMS

All of these billets provide a unique Navy experience while also being very rewarding tours. Defense Courier Duty provides an opportunity to work out of your rate as well as a joint force working environment. Washington, D.C. billets provide Sailors the opportunity to make connections and learn how things are run there. Millington billets are essential to manning the fleet. A billet to USS John F. Kennedy, a pre-commissioned ship, will allow Sailors to build their systems from the ground up. The USS Constitution is a tour that is very unique in experiencing Navy heritage and history. SEA FA billets teach the future Senior Enlisted Leaders of the fleet.



“As a Defense Courier you get the opportunity to work outside of your rating and you’re working with other joint agencies.” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Shanika Jones, Shore Special Programs Department Leading Chief Petty Officer. “It is rewarding knowing that the mission you went out on may be a small piece of the puzzle, but it allowed a bigger mission to take place.”



The responsibilities during this tour are to receive, transport, store, transfer and account for highly classified and time sensitive material. Another benefit of the billet is a Special Duty Assignment pay of $75 a month. A few requirements for Sailors are to be E-5 or have been selected to E-5, have mature judgement, have no physical condition that prevents travel onboard an aircraft or lifting heavy objects. A complete list of requirements and billet description can be found on MyNavy HR’s website or by contacting your detailer.



“Washington, D.C. billets are high visibility and they run our top echelon of the Navy.” said Chief Petty Officer Timothy Harrison, Shore Special Programs, Millington/DC Lead Detailer. “Sailors, especially junior Sailors, can make good contacts and will have a better knowledge base working at these billets in Washington, DC.”



Ratings most often needed are YN, PS, IT, ET, CTI, CTM, CE, BU, UT, and MC. Opportunities often become available for other ratings as well. A few billets that are available in Washington, D.C. are Naval Support Facility Thurmont and Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX-1). A complete list of requirements and billet descriptions can be found on MyNavy HR’s website or by contacting your detailer.



Millington billets are very similar to those in Washington, D.C. in requirements and often work hand-in-hand.



“Millington billets literally man the fleet, manage policies and programs and anything that is done here is usually sent up for review and then sent out. It’s like a 1-2 punch kind of thing between the Washington D.C. and Millington billets.” said Chief Petty Officer Timothy Harrison, Shore Special Programs, Millington/DC Lead Detailer. A complete list of requirements and billet descriptions can be found on MyNavy HR’s website or by contacting your detailer.



A billet aboard USS John F. Kennedy, a pre-commissioned ship, is a unique experience that not many Sailors get to have. Another benefit of this billet is becoming a plank owner, which is an individual who was a member of the crew of a ship when that ship was placed in commission.



“This billet is very career enhancing because these Sailors get to build their programs from the ground up and that gives them a sense of ownership over their equipment.” said Chief Petty Officer Eric Spisak, Sea Special Programs Detailer. “It’s also very important to the Navy to man these new ships with motivated Sailors to ensure their warfighting capability.”



A complete list of requirements and billet descriptions can be found on MyNavy HR’s website or by contacting your detailer.



“The USS Constitution is a blend of traditional leadership styles linking back into all the traditions the Navy is built upon. The Constitution being ‘Old Ironsides’ and one of the first ships in the Navy is kind of the birth place of our roots there” said Petty Officer First Class Nicholas Belflower, Shore Special Programs Detailer. “It’s a rewarding shore experience that lets you connect with the community there in Boston through the tours that are given on the ship.”



USS Constitution is the oldest Navy ship still in commission. Duty aboard "Old Ironsides", is like taking a step back into history. Being that the ship is made of wood, part of your primary duties will be to maintain her and her bright work. As a part of our history, USS Constitution receives numerous visitors every year and you may be tasked with giving a tour. There is a screening process, IAW MILPERSMAN 1306-920. As part of that screening you will be required to do a telephonic interview with the USS Constitution, Command Master Chief. A complete list of requirements and billet descriptions can be found on MyNavy HR’s website or by contacting your detailer.



The Senior Enlisted Academy provides an opportunity for students to engage in studies that broaden their educational experience and assist them in fulfilling today’s increasing senior enlisted responsibilities. SEA develops stronger leaders by preparing them to fulfill their expanded and ever-widening roles as global leaders. SEA FA is looking for highly motivated personnel, pay grades E8 – E9 of all rates, who are looking to enhance their careers through instructing duty, must currently hold the NEC 8SEA and be able to fulfill a 36 month tour obligation.



Enlisted Sea and Shore Special Programs provide great opportunities as well as unique and rewarding Navy experiences to Sailors. For more information about any Sea and Shore Special Programs please visit www.MyNavyHR.Navy.Mil or contact your detailer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 13:25 Story ID: 401296 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVY ENLISTED SEA AND SHORE SPECIAL PROGRAMS, by PO3 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.