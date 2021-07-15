81st Readiness Division spouse goes for the gold

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (July 15, 2021) – The only person Shirley Morgan is in competition with is herself and she’s winning.

The spouse of 81st Readiness Division Chief of Current Operations, Lt. Col. Shawn Morgan, recently showcased her winning streak at her first-ever bodybuilding competition, which cemented the idea that she could do anything she puts her mind to. She placed first in June in both the Overall Wellness and in the Wellness Novice divisions at the National Physique Committee Victory Classic in Charlotte.

Her husband said he couldn’t be prouder. “She was extremely disciplined,” he said. “She adhered to a strict regimen during the entire 16 training weeks and she actually made a lifestyle change because of it.”

This win may have sparked a push beyond her limits, but it was not her first step toward improved fitness goals. Within the past six years Morgan has gravitated toward conditioning by completing a marathon, several half marathons, the Army 10-Miler, and earned the Spartan Race Trifecta medal by finishing three obstacle races in a single season.

“At first I didn’t think I could do it,” she said. “But I did and I’m glad I did it.” She also told herself that it would be a once in a lifetime goal, but now that it’s over, the 37 year old stated she is already eyeing upcoming competitions in 2022.

Fitness and wellness was something Morgan fell into in her late teens by chance. The Costa Rican native came from a small town that didn’t even have a gym. Plus she said the town of Santa Cecilia, where she was raised, customarily had unhealthy fried food options.

She literally had to start from the ground up, but now she’s at the top with a complete 180 degree turn for the better.

“I want to be an inspiration to my son” Morgan said of her 14-year-old child Anthony Morgan. “I want him to see all the hard work and dedication and hope it sticks with him; show him that to workout is not only to make you look better, but to also be healthy.”

Morgan learned of the competition from a coworker and decided to participate too. She contacted local trainer Evangeline Belton and began the 16-week program to prepare for the bodybuilding event.

“Training is hard. It wasn’t easy,” Morgan said. “It takes a lot of time and a lot of energy and it honestly is a sacrifice away from regular family and lifestyle events.” However, she said she had support both at home and at her work at the McCrady Fire Department.

Plus, as a self-described introvert, she had to come out of her comfort zone to grace the stage. “My husband knows I’m a shy type of person. He asked me, ‘how are you going to do that?’ I just had to go for it and do the poses,” she said. “And not only that, but had to do it in a bikini – and that bikini is tiny!”

Morgan said she had to seriously up her workouts during training as well as prepare exact meals with the right carbohydrate-to-fat-to-protein ratio to maximize her efforts. Now she’s a little more relaxed with her workout schedule and eating, but continues to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

With the extra time between training she now has the opportunity to reconnect with her family, as well as do things outside of work she enjoys, like as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Columbia.

Now with her fitness goals ramped up, Morgan will continue to go for the gold – she’s in it for the long run.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021