MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- Corvias Military Living at McConnell Air Force Base was awarded the 2020 National Resident Satisfaction Platinum Award for excellent military housing for its residents in February 2021.



The award recognizes excellence in-resident service and property management to Air Force members and their families with homes that they deserve. With over a 92% satisfaction rate the McConnell Corvias team was placed into the higher rating bracket.



“We provide multiple ways for residents to provide input and this third-party survey is an important way to understand the quality of our services,” said Holly Costello, Corvias Property Management, senior vice president of.



SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys tracking every move-in and work order completion at McConnell’s housing while measuring resident satisfaction. The responses considered for the award were submitted by residents starting Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.



“Our work matters personally to our employees and directly to the thousands of service members and families as residents,” said Costello. “The survey results help guide the decisions that shape our daily operations, policies and overall improvement plans so we can continue to increase overall resident satisfaction.”

https://www.corvias.com/news/corvias-property-management-wins-national-resident-satisfaction-award

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:04 Story ID: 401286 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell’s Corvias goes platinum, by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.