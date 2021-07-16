914th ASTS recognized for COVID-19 immunizations

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. – Airmen from the 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS) at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, were recognized on July 16, 2021 for their distribution of COVID-19 immunizations.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District, awarded the 914th ASTS a certificate of appreciation in recognition of their efforts in providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to their personal.

“Their time, commitment and professionalism contributed to a vaccination rate of over 80% for the Buffalo District staff,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We owe you our gratitude for your support, and care of our work force.”

Capt. Tara Gensler, Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca Platt and Master Sgt. Jennifer McKendry, members of the 914th ASTS, coordinated 22 mass events in which the distribution of the vaccine was made accessible for the USACE Buffalo District since March 5, 2020.

“It has been great being medical at the forefront of this pandemic and being able to help,” said Lt. Col. Shelly Durante, 914th ASTS commander. “This team, here at Niagara, has gone above and beyond in helping the Army Corps of Engineers get those shots, and giving back to them as they give back to our community.”

