Immunization Clinic tabbed as tops at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Long known as sticklers for perfection, Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Family Medicine Immunization Clinic added to their highly-regarded professional standard.



The clinic was recognized as the command’s Five Star Customer Service Recognition Program ‘Team of the Quarter’ from April through June, 2021.



“This team is committed to high-reliability principles in all that they do. I have the utmost confidence in them. While they always go above and beyond to keep our community healthy, they really stepped up over this last quarter. When we made the decision that our COVID vaccination efforts had reached a point where we needed to transition to a more sustainable battle rhythm, the executive board agreed that our team in the Immunization Clinic was best prepared and the most trusted team to take over this vital mission.” said Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, also expressing gratitude for the willingness of the busy clinic team – already known for consistently delivering exceptional care, compassion and competence – “to rapidly learn all the protocols, rules and processes required to safely and reliably administer the COVID vaccine, and serve on the frontlines of our war against the COVID pandemic.”



Since taking over the responsibility of providing COVID-19 vaccinations all who voluntarily requested the shot, the clinic has administered over 1,000 vaccines since May 24, 2021. During this same time period, they have continued to receive 99 to 100 percent satisfaction ratings every week, which are logged in the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) system.



“Our COVID-19 vaccination efforts have been our number one priority and have been essential in ensuring our national security mission here the Pacific Northwest continues unimpeded. This team has not only administered over a thousand vaccines in just a few months, but they have continued to deliver other vital inoculations as needed to keep our beneficiaries protected and healthy. I thank them for their unwavering professionalism and dedication to our mission,” Johnson said.



The recognition award itself is based on such criteria as accountability and ownership, empathy and compassion, positive and passionate attitude and responsiveness.



The Immunization Clinic team was cited for ‘taking on every change presented to them and overcoming any challenges that presented from the changes. On top of their normal daily operations, they began administering COVID vaccines for all tenant commands and beneficiaries in the area.