9th MSC hosts Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels’ visit to the Pacific Islands

Honolulu, Hawaii – Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited the 9th Mission Support Command, U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



Daniels is the first woman to serve as Chief of Army Reserve and the first woman to lead an Army component. As the ninth Commanding General of the Army Reserve, Daniels leads more than 200,000 Soldiers and Civilian employees located in 50 states, five U.S. territories, and more than 30 countries. As the 34th Chief of Army Reserve, she serves as an advisor on Army Reserve affairs to the Army Chief of Staff and Congress.



Her visit consisted of meeting with leaders and Soldiers of the 9th MSC, USARPAC and INDOPACOM on the island of Oahu, visiting Soldiers and key leaders in Guam and Palau, and concluded with observing two days of the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment’s annual training at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island of Hawaii.



During Daniels’ visit in Guam, she hosted a townhall with the Soldiers assigned to the 9th MSC. She also took this opportunity to discuss her priorities.



“I have a set of priorities that match the Chief of Staff of the Army as well as the Commander of the Army Forces Command,” Daniels explained. Her priorities are “People First, Readiness, Modernization.”



She continued to explain the different aspects of People First.



The focus is on “those kinds of behaviors that are not conducive or cohesive fit to the team such as sexual assault and sexual harassment, extremism and racism.” Daniels said. “We’re striving for dignity and respect for all, across the board.”



In terms of Readiness and Modernization, she emphasized the importance of unit strength.



“I’m interested in how ready the team is, how ready is the squad, how ready is the platoon, to go execute their mission,” she explained. And while it may be less of a challenge in certain areas, “we still need to make sure that you’re all coming together.”



Daniels’ trip concluded with a visit to PTA on the Big Island of Hawaii to observe the only Infantry Battalion in the U.S. Army Reserve, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, during their consolidated annual training.



“You all have a real long lineage of outstanding valor and exceptional character out in the battlefield,” Daniels said. “It’s great to be with all you here.”



Daniels observed various training lanes such as squad, convoy, TOW missile, and mortar live fire exercises.



Brigadier General Timothy D. Connelly, Commanding General of the 9th MSC, also expressed his appreciation for the Soldiers at PTA. “Great teamwork. Great Communication,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder.”



The 9th MSC and 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment are appreciative of Lt. Gen. Daniels’ time and presence.



“We're grateful for the attention we've received from the Reserve leadership and are confident this will translate into greater awareness of the strengths and capabilities for our battalion,” said Maj. Benjamin Bloomstrom, Commander of the 100th BN, 442nd IN. “We're proud to be the only infantry battalion in the Army Reserve, and we work very hard to advance our proficiency.”



Daniels ended her trip addressing the unit.



“Congratulations on the leadership in being so engaged. Well done,” she said. “Ready Now, Shaping Tomorrow!”

