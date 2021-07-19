U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii's Students conducts Physical Training

For the U.S. Army, having a lethal and physically fit force has been one of it's main and consistent goals. To have Soldiers that are able to achieve that goal, they need to exercise effectively. While attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, the Soldiers learn how to properly conduct certain exercises and how to train their Soldiers to do the exact same.



The Soldiers learned how to execute the different phases of a Physical Training Session; The Preparatory Phase, The Conditioning Phase, and The Recovery Phase. In learning this, they understand how to properly execute exercises from the "Push-Up" to the "Turn-and-Lunge". With time and practice, these Soldiers are expected to become experts in this field.

