Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii's Students conducts Physical Training

    U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii's Students conducts Physical Training

    Photo By Sgt. Christopher Thompson | U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Stefanie Sherrod, Basic Leader Course Facilitator, discusses...... read more read more

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Story by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    For the U.S. Army, having a lethal and physically fit force has been one of it's main and consistent goals. To have Soldiers that are able to achieve that goal, they need to exercise effectively. While attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, the Soldiers learn how to properly conduct certain exercises and how to train their Soldiers to do the exact same.

    The Soldiers learned how to execute the different phases of a Physical Training Session; The Preparatory Phase, The Conditioning Phase, and The Recovery Phase. In learning this, they understand how to properly execute exercises from the "Push-Up" to the "Turn-and-Lunge". With time and practice, these Soldiers are expected to become experts in this field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 19:40
    Story ID: 401243
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii's Students conducts Physical Training, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    Train To Lead

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT