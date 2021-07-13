USAF/USSF surgeon general tours 99th MDG

Photo By Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie | Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general, talks to...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie | Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general, talks to a members assigned to the 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 13, 2021. During Miller’s military treatment facility tour, he had the opportunity to see and hear about the family medicine residency, the pain management clinic, the lab, the family health clinic, emergency department, tele-ICU, ortho spine clinic, trauma and Di Vinci surgical robot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

They visited the University Medical Center and the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center to see firsthand the capabilities the hospitals offer to Nellis, Creech and the Las Vegas Valley.



“The 99th MDG is doing special things here, and I know that hasn’t happened over night,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force surgeon general. “There has been a lineage of all-star performers, and it continues with the team here now.”



During the military treatment facility tour, the leaders had the opportunity to see and hear about the family medicine residency, pain management clinic, lab, family health clinic, emergency department, intensive care unit, ortho spine clinic, da Vinci surgical robot and the 99th MDG’s civilian trauma initiative.



They also learned about the 99th MDG’s COVID-19 response both at Nellis and throughout the United States and the renovations occurring at MOMMC, one the Department of Defense’s highest performing medical treatment facilities.



“We’re excited that Lt. Gen. Miller, Brig. Gen. Bogart and their senior enlisted advisors visited the 99th MDG,” said Col. Brent Johnson, 99th MDG commander. “Our partnerships and programs are very unique and will greatly increase our ability to save lives in future wars because of what we’re doing here today.”



MOMMC was the first military treatment facility Miller toured after becoming the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Surgeon General in June of this year.