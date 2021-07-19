NBSD’s Ombudsman Recognized as One of the Best

Photo By Krishna Jackson | SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command, CNIC Vice Adm. Yancy...... read more read more Photo By Krishna Jackson | SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command, CNIC Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey poses with the Navy's Shore Ombudsman of the Year Mrs. Deidra Jaskowiak at Commander, Navy Region Southwest headquarters. Jaskowiak was selected as the CNRSW, CNIC, and the Navy's Mrs. Sybil Stockdale Shore Ombudsman of the Year for 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna Jackson) see less | View Image Page

The Navy announced the selection of Naval Base San Diego’s ombudsman, Deidra Jaskowiak (Jas-ko-viak) as the shore 2021 Mrs. Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year July 6, 2021.



“These volunteers exemplify the spirit of Mrs. Sybil Stockdale who supported the families of Prisoners of War during her husband, Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale's internment in Southeast Asia,” announced the Navy in a message to the fleet. “This award recognizes those who serve as inspirational Ombudsmen and embody the ideals of volunteer service and commitment to Navy Sailors and their families.”



“It was an honor and privilege to be recognized and represent our San Diego area ombudsmen,” said Jaskowiak, a native of Monterey, Calif.



Navy ombudsmen are trained volunteers selected by a unit’s commanding officer to advocate for and provide information to Navy families. Jaskowiak has served as the Naval Base San Diego, NBSD ombudsman since 2019 and was recently selected by Commander, Navy Region Southwest, CNRSW to be their ombudsman.



In May 2021 Commander, Navy Installations Command, CNIC selected Jaskowiak as CNIC Ombudsman of the Year, which led to her selection as the Navy’s top shore ombudsman with the 2021 Mrs. Sybil Stockdale award.



Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander, CNIC invited Jaskowiak to join him as a guest on his weekly live video broadcast during his visit to San Diego July 13, 2021. Lindsey was in town to meet with local commanders and attend the CNRSW change of command. Jaskowiak shared the table with Lindsey and Master at Arms Chief (select) Erin K. Ripley, CNIC’s sailor of the year and fellow NBSD team member.



“I’ve had the opportunity for about 45 minutes to chat with these two amazing people and leaders,” said Lindsey as he introduced Ripley and Jaskowiak. Lindsey, as the host, asked questions to help viewers learn more about why they were selected to represent the Navy. He asked Jaskowiak how she became involved with the Navy.



“I married my Sailor,” she said. “I met him while I was on vacation here in San Diego, we got married and that was 20 years ago.”



Jaskowiak and her husband, Chief Petty Officer Paul Jaskowiak have two kids and have lived in San Diego for the past eight years. CNRSW is the sixth command she will have supported since she started volunteering to support military families.



“I absolutely love this job,” she said. “It’s been great meeting new people and helping out families and sailors however I can,” she said.



During her time with NBSD, Jaskowiak was an active part of ship homecomings and deployments, which she plans to keep supporting because these events are a highlight for her and the families welcoming and sending off Sailors.



“The opportunity to stand pier side at farewells and homecomings is such a sacred experience,” she said. “To be there in support to the tenant command ombudsman unifies the ship to base connection.”



She is excited to be taking on a new challenge as the ombudsman for the Navy’s southwest region but says she is going to miss being NBSD’s ombudsman.



“The team at Naval Base San Diego has been like a family, that is why I will miss them because they are my family,” said Jaskowiak. “It's been a blessing to serve with so many surface warriors, staff and families. Naval Base San Diego will always hold a special place in my heart.”