Chief Master Sgt. Dugger: A 30 Year Legacy

After serving at 18 bases and receiving multiple awards for his exemplary service, Chief Master Sgt. Eric Dugger, 7th Bomb Wing command chief, reflected on his 30-year career and how it helped him become who he is today.



As a young man going to the University of Pittsburg, Dugger struggled through school to become an engineer. With the unfinished classes pilling up after four years, he was unsure of what exactly the future held for him.



“I was just a party-having, unfocused person trying to figure out what my life was going to be,” he recalled. “After looking at various options on what to do with my life, I talked with a friend about joining the Air Force. Shortly after, I began my journey as a services Airman.”



Dugger recalled the first thing he had to get used to is ‘the military life’ and what that encompassed. His only idea of military life came from the bits and pieces he saw on TV, with rigid discipline and plenty of yelling.

Despite the challenges thrown his way, he continued to work hard through it all and began his career in Kadena Air Base, Japan, as a food services apprentice.



From then on, he learned more about the Air Force every day and what it truly means to be an Airman. Looking for guidance, he found it in Master Sgt. Ernest Davis, who became his first mentor. Knowing the first duty station is hard on a lot of Airmen far away from home, Davis invited him into his home every Sunday for dinner, giving him the opportunity to talk about life and find guidance in him.



Dugger continued his career as a services Airman through many different assignments. He took on tasks such as food services, fitness center activities, mortuary affairs, and even UDM and first sergeant duties. He continued to strive for excellence and make the best of his career.

“Davis’ profound effect is one of the reasons I became a first sergeant,” said Dugger. “He took me in, he cared for me, and he showed me a senior leader has to bring in and cover their airmen. He was my foundation.”



On top of all this, there was still the ever-present struggle of balancing his life as an Airman and his home life. Trying to build support for his new family while so far from home was difficult, especially with the many duties he took on throughout his career.



“That’s one thing I think every Airman will struggle with,” said Dugger. “If you get married and you pull your spouse away from their support structure, how do you rebuild that for them? We didn’t know that back then. It was a struggle to work through Air Force life together, but communication truly helps.”



Through first sergeant duties and other opportunities, he made great efforts to let others know he was ready to lend a helping hand. From helping Airmen get through classes for their Career Development Course training to dealing with a suicide of one his Airmen, Dugger wanted to be a friend to his Airmen more than anything. However, once he made Chief, the big question always loomed over him: what next?



He recalled never planning on becoming a command chief. Upon a recommendation by a fellow chief, he strived for it as soon as his name was on the list.



Arriving to Dyess in August of 2018 as the base’s command chief, Dugger’s primary focus outside of his usual duties was to go through different units on base to connect with Airmen. This helped Dugger let the Airmen know who he is and that he is someone to go to if they need something.



“The Airmen should know they have a command chief accessible to them at all times,” said Dugger. “The position of chief is only a servant, because I work for the Airmen. You want to be there, because if someone’s in a dark spot I would love to be the guy that they call.”



Through these relationships with Airmen across base, Dugger built up memories of a lifetime, not just for himself but for Airmen around him.



“He leads not from the mind but from the heart, the way he takes care of his people is genuine,” said Staff Sgt. Johanne Schaeffer, 7th BW command chief executive assistant. “He’s left a good mark on Dyess, and I think our job now is to continue that legacy.”



As he moves into the next chapter of his life, Dugger hopes to leave some words of wisdom for the Airmen of Dyess.



“Understand that you’re uncommon to the people of the United States,” said Dugger. “Not everyone raises their right hand and joins the world’s greatest Air Force, not everyone makes the same sacrifices and goes through the same difficulties that come with serving. It all comes down to three major things: understanding your career, build more relationships, and seek more job opportunities.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:11 Story ID: 401210 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. Dugger: A 30 Year Legacy, by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.