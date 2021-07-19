Civil Air Patrol Encampment 2021

Courtesy Photo | More than 80 Civil Air Patrol cadets across Minnesota arrived on Camp Ripley, June 26,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 80 Civil Air Patrol cadets across Minnesota arrived on Camp Ripley, June 26, 2021, for their annual cadet encampment. (Submitted Photo) see less | View Image Page

July 1, 2021 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) — More than 80 Civil Air Patrol cadets across Minnesota arrived on Camp Ripley, June 26, 2021, for their annual cadet encampment.



Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees.



In its Total Force role, the Civil Air Patrol operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions. This is tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) and is credited by them with saving an average of 78 lives annually.



“Encampment is a week where we train new cadets in all the basic skills,” said Cadet Major Ethan Connor of the 130th Composite Squadron out of Lakeville, Minnesota. “We teach them drill and ceremonies, how to wear their uniform, physical training, as well as general leadership with a goal of preparing them to go back to their home squadrons all over the state.”



Connor, who has been involved for over six years, is the top of the cadet chain of command for encampment. Originally from Pennsylvania, he was homeschooled growing up. By participating in the program, it has given him the opportunity to meet a wide variety of people as well as mentor younger cadets.



Connor described the younger version of himself as the typical stereotype of homeschoolers, shy and quiet.



“I used to be a very introverted person,” he said.



Learning public speaking, how to lead others and function as a team has allowed him to be more outgoing.



“Some of my best friends, I have made through Civil Air Patrol,” said Connor. “That’s one of the biggest draws for me and pulls me back every time.”



Encampment is a requirement for cadets to promote within the organization.



According to the Civil Air Patrol’s 2019 Cadet Encampment Guide, the purpose of encampment is for cadets to develop leadership skills, investigate the aerospace sciences and related careers, commit to a habit of regular exercise and solidify their moral character.



The Civil Air Patrol was born just six days before the United States entered World War II. Originally, volunteers protected America’s coasts. In 1942, the Minnesota Wing’s first cadet program launched with 41 cadets.



“We started in World War II, it was Coastal Patrol and Homeland Patrol and once the Air Force was founded, we got tasked underneath them,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Dew, Encampment Commander. “They started having us do inland search and rescue for civilian aircrafts.”



Dew joined the Civil Air Patrol during high school and has been involved with the program for over 26 years. Students aged 12-20 can participate in the cadet side of Civil Air Patrol. Once they turn 21, they have the option to become cadre and join the senior side of the program.



When Dew “aged out” at 21, he became a member of the cadre, he remembers mentoring a cadet who ended up joining the Air Force.



“He finally got promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force,” said Dew. “It’s cool to see them come in, develop and then see where they go in life.”



Civil Air Patrol’s 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people.



The three congressionally chartered missions of the Civil Air Patrol are Emergency Services, Cadet Programs and Aerospace Education.

Although the Civil Air Patrol serves a huge role in the United States, many people are unaware of its existence.



“We jokingly call ourselves the best kept secret in America,” said Dew. “It’s great for kids because there’s not a lot of organizations out there that teach them leadership and discipline like this.”