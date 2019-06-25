U.S. Navy Installations to Conduct Citadel Pacific 2021 Exercise

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Navy installations will exercise their security forces during Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21), an annually reoccurring force protection exercise assessing emergency response in Navy Region Japan (July 19-23), Navy Region Hawaii (August 9-13), Navy Region Korea (August 23-27) and Joint Region Marianas (October 4-8).



Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet conduct the exercise to evaluate command & control capabilities and ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



“In order to ‘train like we fight,’ CP21 simulates realistic threat scenarios such as active shooters, gate runners and improvised explosive devices” said David Foy, Deputy Director of Operations for CNIC. “Our personnel respond to the incident as they would if it were a real threat. This training approach ensures U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to a dynamic security environment.”



Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise and not in response to any specific threat. Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to local communities and normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes traffic congestion or delays at installation gates. Area residents may also see or hear unusual activities associated with the exercise including smoke, simulated gun fire, explosions and Giant Voice announcements. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



CNIC oversees 53,000 employees located across 70 Navy shore installations in 10 regions around the world and is charged with sustaining the Fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family. For more news from CNIC, visit www.cnic.navy.mil or follow the command’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram



For media queries regarding Citadel Pacific, contact CNIC Public Affairs: cnic_hq_public_affairs@navy.mil.



