USS Shiloh Transits the Strait of Hormuz

ARABIAN GULF – Guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group completed a scheduled transit through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf, July 18.



Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), patrol coastal ship USS Whirlwind (PC 11) and Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F 236) joined Shiloh on the transit.



Shiloh has operated in the Fifth Fleet area of operations (AOO) since June. Its presence demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s commitment with its regional partners to the free flow of commerce, regional maritime security and freedom of navigation.



“Shiloh has answered the call to continued commitment to this region and partner nations,” said Capt. Sharif Calfee, commanding officer of Shiloh. “Shiloh Sailors are ready to work together with our partners to enhance trust and cooperation.”



The Strait of Hormuz is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, with one-fifth of the world’s energy supply transiting through it annually. The waterway is critical to ensuring and safeguarding the stability of global commerce.



Shiloh is part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Ronald Reagan as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of CSG 5, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, USS Halsey (DDG 97), USS Shiloh (CG 67) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.

