4th FSS FAC keeps Airmen fit to fight

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The 4th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell is busier than ever since the resumption of fitness assessments.



“The FAC manages the FAs for the base and makes sure all Airmen take their physical health seriously,” said Senior Airman Elijah Champion, 4th FSS FAC technician.



The current FA consists of a 1.5-mile run, and a minute each for push-ups and sit-ups. Alternative components will begin in early 2022. Airmen will have five physical FA alternatives, two for the cardio portion and three for the sit-up and push-up components.



“If we are truly going to get after building a culture that embraces fitness as a lifestyle, then we have to grow beyond the mentality of a one-size-fits-all PT test,” said Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass. “Providing our Airmen with these options is a step in the right direction toward developing an Air Force that is fit to fight, anytime, anywhere.”



The FAC serves all military personnel stationed and attached to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.



“Airmen can utilize the FAC for their FA in the month in which they are due,” said Senior Airman Darius Williams, 916th FSS FAC technician. “Diagnostic tests are also available with a qualified physical training leader no later than 15 days before their due date.”



All appointments are scheduled through squadron unit fitness program managers.



“FA appointments are available Monday through Friday, in the morning and in the evening,” said Champion. “Exceptions are waist only profiles, which are walk-in, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.”



These assessments are essential to the Air Force mission.



“Fitness assessments help ensure combat readiness and align with the needs of the mission of the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force,” said Williams. “We keep our Airmen fit to fight!”



A lot of work goes into ensuring each Airman is compliant.



“We conduct FAs, input scores, exemptions and profiles for all Airmen,” said Champion. “In addition, we provide courses to certify PTLs and UFPMs on base. PTLs can run squadron physical training sessions, mock test, FAs and assist the FAC. UFPMs assist their squadron commander’s PT mission.”



You can expect a fully trained professional staff to administer all FAs as well as answer any questions, said Williams. The FAC staff ensures professional and clearly communicated FA sessions are provided to Airmen.



Champion added, “motivating Airmen to perform their FA to the best of their ability is the best part of working at the FAC!”



To learn more about the most current FA requirements, Airmen can use Air Force manual 36-2905. Any new guidance, such as the new five-year score charts, are posted on myPers. For questions, Airmen can also reach out to their UFPM, PTLs or FAC personnel at 919-722-1896.

