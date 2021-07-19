AMC enterprise Soldiers vie for AMC Soldier, NCO of the Year

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Putting their skills to the test, 12 Soldiers from across the globe will compete in this year’s Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25-28.



Soldiers will test their physical and mental strength through a variety of challenged in hopes of representing AMC in the Army-level competition later this year. Army Materiel Command's Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado said these Soldiers are up for the challenge.



“These Soldiers are rising stars who embody the strength and values of our Army,” he said. “The AMC Best Warrior Competition will test their resilience and expertise through challenging scenarios.”



Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the competition to a virtual administration board competition with less competitors. Sgt. 1st Class Annette Hood, AMC G-3 operations noncommissioned officer, said COVID-19 safety measures will be in place this year, including temperature checks at events.



Even with the precautions, Hood said this year is shaping up to be similar to years past.



“We have more equipment and a new event that is being introduced for this competition,” she said. “Competitors will execute the new Army Combat Fitness Test event that has been introduced to the Army recently.”



Winners will be announced during a luncheon at the Summit on July 30. This year's competitors include the following:



ARMY CONTRACTING COMMAND



Staff Sgt. Frank Gomez Jr.

Staff Sgt. Frank Gomez Jr. serves with the 923rd Contracting Battalion in Fort Riley, Kansas. The California native enlisted in the Army in October 2009 and completed the Army Acquisition Professionals Course in December 2020. He is currently attending Post University for a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has attended various military schools. His long-term goal is to work for the Army Corps of Engineers.



Staff Sgt. Douglass Staub

Staff Sgt. Douglass Staub serves with the 921st Contracting Battalion at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. The Arizona native enlisted in the Army in January 2011 and was assessed into the Army Acquisition Corps in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in legal studies. His long-term goals are to achieve Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level I and II in contracting, attend the Army Intermediate Contracting Course and to earn the rank of command sergeant major.



AVIATION AND MISSILE COMMAND



Staff Sgt. Daron Ashcraft

Staff Sgt. Daron Ashcraft serves with the Aviation Center Logistics Command in Fort Rucker, Alabama. The Indiana native joined the Army in February 2016. He has served in different locations, including a deployment to Afghanistan. His service includes working as a UH-60 helicopter repairer and as a Standardization Instructor at the Air Ambulance Detachment. His interests are hunting, fishing and playing sports. His long-term goal is to complete a bachelor’s degree.



Spc. Christian Kerkado-Colon

Spc. Christian Kerkado-Colon serves with Corpus Christi Army Depot in Texas. The Puerto Rico native enlisted in the Army National Guard in November 2016. His assignments include one tour to the Republic of Honduras and being activated to assist with Hurricane Maria relief. His interests include fitness, football, the firing range, reading and volunteering. His long-term goals are to finish his college education, attend Drill Sergeant School and achieve the rank of sergeant major.



ARMY SUSTAINMENT COMMAND



Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Tyndall

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Tyndall serves as an Operations NCO with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Sustainment Command in Rock Island, Illinois. The New Jersey native has been in the Army for 15 years and served in many assignments, including deployments to Iraq. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science. His long-term goal is to become a battalion command sergeant major.



INSTALLATION MANAGEMENT COMMAND



Staff Sgt. Richard Vetch

Staff Sgt. Richard Vetch serves as the Installation Sponsorship Liaison and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers President at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The Oregon native enlisted in the Army in March 2011 and has deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. His interests include sports, competitive weight lifting and body building, working on cars and competitive shooting. His long-term goal is to obtain his bachelor’s degree in business science.



Sgt. David Baker

Sgt. David Baker serves as a traffic investigator, Directorate of Emergency Services, with the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Germany. The Arizona native joined the Army in October 2017 and has served in many positions, including serving as a military policeman at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in fire science. His long-term goals include joining the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club and being selected for the Drill Sergeant Academy.



Spc. Jacob Harris (promotable)

Spc. Jacob Harris (promotable) serves with the U.S. Army Garrison West Point Military Police in New York. The California native enlisted in the Army in April 2018. His previous assignments include one tour in the Republic of South Korea and he has served as a member of the Honor Guard. His interests are in physical fitness and political studies. His long-term goal is to enter the Border Patrol Special Reaction Teams Unit.



Spc. Alexander Haydon

Spc. Alexander Haydon serves with the U.S. Army Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Florida native enlisted in the Army in September 2019. He has served as a client services paralegal and has two bachelor’s degrees from the University of South Florida, one in political science and the other in international studies. His long-term goals are to attend law school and to become an office in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps.



MILITARY SURFACE DEPLOYMENT AND DISTRIBUTION COMMAND



Staff Sgt. Devin Fink

Staff Sgt. Devin Fink serves as a transportation management coordinator with the 840th Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade, in Kuwait. The Pennsylvania native has served in the Army for eight years. His service includes deployments to Afghanistan and Syria. He is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in general studies. His long-term goal is to attend Ranger Assessment and Selection.



Pfc. Victor Vasquez

Pfc. Victor Vasquez serves with the 689th Rapid Port Opening Element in Fort Eustis, Virginia. He was born in El Paso, Texas, but raised in Chihuahua, Mexico. He enlisted in the Army as a cargo specialist in September 2019 and has served at Fort Eustis since February 2020. His long-term goals are to finish his bachelor’s degree as a chemical engineer and look into becoming a warrant officer.



U.S. ARMY SECURITY ASSISTANCE COMMAND



Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Price

Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Price serves as a combat engineer advisor with U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Utah native has served in the Army for 10 years and has deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. His interests include camping, hiking, fitness and video games. He is working on his bachelor’s degree in space studies. His long-term goal is to obtain a master’s degree.

