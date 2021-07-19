167th Hosts 123rd Airmen for Pre-deployment Training

Photo By Senior Airman Edward Michon | Aerial transportation specialists and loadmasters from the 167th Airlift Wing, West...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Edward Michon | Aerial transportation specialists and loadmasters from the 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia National Guard and 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, load palletized cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo loading exercise at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Jul. 14, 2021. The 167th hosted members from the 123rd for a small air terminal training in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon). see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing hosted seven air transportation specialists from the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, for a pre-deployment training, Jul. 9-16.

The training consisted of planning and palletizing cargo, multiple cargo loading exercises and joint inspection scenarios, all parts of the complete cargo transportation process the Airmen will experience in a deployed environment.

These Airmen from the 123rd specialize in loading and transporting cargo on C-130H aircraft, but this opportunity allowed them to become more familiar with the 167th’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, an aircraft they will see often on their upcoming deployment.

“They were able to set us up with some really good scenarios,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Freese, non-commissioned officer in charge of load planning at the 123rd. “The effort and the work they put into making this happen is phenomenal.”

This was the first time the 167th has hosted an air transportation training for another unit.

According to Tech. Sgt. Charles Higgins, an air transportation specialist with the 167th, this training serves a model for future trainings and allows the small air terminal’s training program to grow.

“One thing we do well here is training,” said Higgins. “And we were able to offer that to the 123rd.”