USS Antietam Holds Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) held a change of command ceremony, July 15 while in dry dock at Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



Capt. Warren D. Smith relieved Capt. Russell J. Caldwell as the commanding officer aboard Antietam. Caldwell assumed command of Antietam in Sept. 2019 and will return to San Diego to serve on staff at Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific.



Smith served onboard USS Hewitt (DD 966) and USS Benfold (DDG 65) in San Diego. Subsequently, Capt. Smith served onboard USS Stethem (DDG 63) in Yokosuka, Japan and USS Cape St George (CG 71) in San Diego. Most recently, Smith served as the executive officer and commanding officer of USS Mustin (DDG 89) forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan from July 2015 to September 2018.



“The enemy will never have the crew that stands here today. This is our true advantage and this will be the deciding factor in a fight. Antietam was commissioned in 1987, but it was the crew that brought her to life and that has not changed. You remain the heart and soul of the ship and we must be ready,” said Caldwell when he assumed command in 2019. Those very words still bore true to this day as Capt. Smith prepared to take command of the mighty Antietam and lead her battle-tested crew.



"It is truly an honor to assume command of the finest Battle Cruiser in the Fleet and to serve alongside the Sailors who are making a difference in the life of our Nation every day,” said Smith.



In 2020, from May to October, Antietam escorted the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, including missions in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Indian Ocean, as well as dual-carrier operations with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and attached carrier strike group in July. Between February and November, Antietam travelled more than 60,000 nautical miles and conducted multiple sea lane and strait transits, to include the San Bernardino Archipelagic Sea Lane, Balabac Strait, and the Strait of Malacca.



Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

