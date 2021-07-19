U.S. Air Force to perform formation flyover in celebration of Guam Liberation Day

Photo By Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger | U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing, Joint...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger | U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrive in support of Pacific Iron 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2021. Pacific Iron 2021 is a Pacific Air Forces dynamic force employment operation to project forces into the USINDOPACOM’s area of responsibility in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy which called on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive, and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) see less | View Image Page

In celebration of the 77th Guam Liberation Day, U.S. Air Force aircraft will perform a formation flyover on July 21, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m.



A formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, an F-22 Raptor from the 525th FS, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and an F-22 Raptor from the 199th FS, 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii will fly from south to north along Marine Corps Drive.



This flyover is also conducted in tribute to the six Airmen that were killed July 21, 2008, in a B-52 Stratofortress crash with the call sign Raider 21.

The Raider 21 aircrew deployed to Andersen AFB in a combined deployment from both the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and 96th EBS, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission. Shortly after takeoff to perform a flyover at the 64th Guam Liberation Day parade the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure in one of the aircraft's wings and crashed off the coast of Guam.



Raider 21 crew: Col. (Dr.) George Martin, 36th Medical Group deputy commander, chief of aerospace medicine and flight doctor for the deployed members; Maj. Christopher Cooper, 96th EBS aircraft commander; Maj. Brent Williams, 96th EBS radar navigator; Capt. Michael Dodson, 20th EBS co-pilot; 1st Lt. Robert Gerren, 20th EBS electronic warfare officer; and 1st Lt. Joshua Shepherd, 20th EBS navigator.



Members of the community are encouraged to observe the flyover at the following locations:

• Asan Beach Park

• Chamorro Village

• Tumon