    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GUAM

    07.19.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    In celebration of the 77th Guam Liberation Day, U.S. Air Force aircraft will perform a formation flyover on July 21, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m.

    A formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, an F-22 Raptor from the 525th FS, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and an F-22 Raptor from the 199th FS, 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii will fly from south to north along Marine Corps Drive.

    This flyover is also conducted in tribute to the six Airmen that were killed July 21, 2008, in a B-52 Stratofortress crash with the call sign Raider 21.
    The Raider 21 aircrew deployed to Andersen AFB in a combined deployment from both the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and 96th EBS, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission. Shortly after takeoff to perform a flyover at the 64th Guam Liberation Day parade the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure in one of the aircraft's wings and crashed off the coast of Guam.

    Raider 21 crew: Col. (Dr.) George Martin, 36th Medical Group deputy commander, chief of aerospace medicine and flight doctor for the deployed members; Maj. Christopher Cooper, 96th EBS aircraft commander; Maj. Brent Williams, 96th EBS radar navigator; Capt. Michael Dodson, 20th EBS co-pilot; 1st Lt. Robert Gerren, 20th EBS electronic warfare officer; and 1st Lt. Joshua Shepherd, 20th EBS navigator.

    Members of the community are encouraged to observe the flyover at the following locations:
    • Asan Beach Park
    • Chamorro Village
    • Tumon

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 04:19
    Story ID: 401149
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
    This work, U.S. Air Force to perform formation flyover in celebration of Guam Liberation Day, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

