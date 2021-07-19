In celebration of the 77th Guam Liberation Day, U.S. Air Force aircraft will perform a formation flyover on July 21, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m.
A formation of two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 389th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, an F-22 Raptor from the 525th FS, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and an F-22 Raptor from the 199th FS, 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii will fly from south to north along Marine Corps Drive.
This flyover is also conducted in tribute to the six Airmen that were killed July 21, 2008, in a B-52 Stratofortress crash with the call sign Raider 21.
The Raider 21 aircrew deployed to Andersen AFB in a combined deployment from both the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and 96th EBS, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence mission. Shortly after takeoff to perform a flyover at the 64th Guam Liberation Day parade the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure in one of the aircraft's wings and crashed off the coast of Guam.
Raider 21 crew: Col. (Dr.) George Martin, 36th Medical Group deputy commander, chief of aerospace medicine and flight doctor for the deployed members; Maj. Christopher Cooper, 96th EBS aircraft commander; Maj. Brent Williams, 96th EBS radar navigator; Capt. Michael Dodson, 20th EBS co-pilot; 1st Lt. Robert Gerren, 20th EBS electronic warfare officer; and 1st Lt. Joshua Shepherd, 20th EBS navigator.
Members of the community are encouraged to observe the flyover at the following locations:
• Asan Beach Park
• Chamorro Village
• Tumon
This work, U.S. Air Force to perform formation flyover in celebration of Guam Liberation Day, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger
