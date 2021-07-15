IWTC Virginia Beach Learning Site Mayport Sailor Trains IW Warriors to Fight and Win

Courtesy Photo | 210715-N-N0484-0003 MAYPORT, Fla. (July 15, 2021) – Information Systems Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210715-N-N0484-0003 MAYPORT, Fla. (July 15, 2021) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory Emmons, from New Jersey, currently serves as a leading petty officer at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Learning Site Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory Emmons, from New Jersey, currently serves as a leading petty officer at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Learning Site Mayport.



Emmons completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in December 2005 and reported to his first operational command aboard USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) in San Diego, California, where he completed a full deployment as the lead communications watch officer. While there, he also earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification and was promoted to third and second class petty officer.



Following his tour aboard USS Lake Champlain, he transferred to Information Warfare Training Command San Diego in February 2012 where he attended the System Administrator “C” School, earning the Navy enlisted classification code (NEC) 2791. While there, Emmons promoted to first class petty officer.



Upon completion of training, Emmons transferred to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) Detachment Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was assigned as the command watch floor leading petty officer. Emmons earned his Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist qualification and NEC 2779, information system security manager, or ISSM.



After detaching from NCTAMS LANT Detachment Hampton Roads, Emmons reported to NCTAMS LANT Detachment Souda Bay, Greece as the ISSM and electronic key management system manager.



Following his time at Souda Bay, Emmons was selected for Patrol Coastal Craft USS Firebolt (PC 10) in December 2016. Upon completion of training at Forward Deployed Naval Forces Training Detachment in Little Creek, Virginia, he reported to USS Firebolt in Manama, Bahrain. While aboard, Emmons served as the communications officer and ship’s security officer, where he provided oversight of the various mission programs that proved instrumental in the ship’s earning of the Battle Efficiency Award for 2017 and 2018.



Emmons then transferred to Naval Surface Squadron (CNSS) 5 in Manama, Bahrain, where he was responsible for four minesweeper and 10 patrol craft vessels forward deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, and served as Combat Systems department leading petty officer where he oversaw the waterfront afloat units’ information and communications systems, resulting in the successful completion of three Board of Inspection and Survey assessments and seven basic phase assessments.



After transferring from CNSS 5 in July 2020, Emmons reported to Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach Learning Site Mayport as a leading petty officer, where he earned NEC 805A as an instructor.



When asked about his selection as this month’s Sailor in the Spotlight, Emmons stated, “Being chosen to be the representative for our sites in the Southeast is an honor and I will continue to keep up the progress in accomplishing the mission.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.