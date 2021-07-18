Delta Wellness 2021 wraps up treatment and training

GREENVILLE, Miss. -- 274 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps worked on a joint-service medical mission that provided training and community healthcare in the Delta region July 6 - 20.

Delta Wellness 2021 provided joint force, hands-on training to service members while simultaneously providing medical care to residents of Greenville, Mississippi; Lake Village, Arkansas; Lake Providence, Louisiana and surrounding areas.

“Innovative Readiness Trainings are important because they help get the military ready for deployment,” said Master Sgt. Kaylee Trombley, Delta Wellness 2021 mission non-commissioned officer in charge. “While it gives us the training that is necessary it also allows us to give back to the community.”

“One of my favorite parts of any IRT is watching the different branches come together as a single unit to serve a single purpose, to not only train our troops but serve our public,” said Lt. Col. Virginia Gilmore, optometrist officer in charge, Delta Wellness 2021 mission.

Medical options provided during the Delta Wellness 2021 mission included vision, dental, physical health, mental health, physical therapy and nutrition provided by 149 care-givers across three different locations.

Across the three locations, there were 2,585 patients cared for and 13,173 total procedures that were collectively valued at 897,593 dollars at no cost to community members.

During the Delta Wellness 2021 mission, training was expanded to encompass more than just healthcare; it provided joint members with an additional 16,000 hours of combatives training, 9-line Medical Evacuation, K-9 Self Aid Buddy Care and Land Navigation.

“What I wanted to bring to the table was to expand training beyond patient care, in order to maximize the utilization of annual training days,” said Capt. Adrian Mateos, training officer in charge, Delta Wellness 2021. “To make it relevant and cost effective as well as joint (service) and to maximize expertise, partnerships and resources to develop a capable force.”

Delta Wellness 2021 saved the military time, money and annual training days while providing joint service training and directly affecting the Delta region.

“People from all over the nation have come together to accomplish the one single thing we came out here to do,” said Trombley. “We provided medical resources to the community while simultaneously completing our military training, which has been a success.”

