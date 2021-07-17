Former ‘Fighting 69th’ commander takes charge of National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade

Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | New York Army National Guard Col. Sean Flynn poses with Irish Wolfhounds Maybeline and...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | New York Army National Guard Col. Sean Flynn poses with Irish Wolfhounds Maybeline and Billy, mascots of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment at Fort Drum on July 17. Flynn, the former commander of the historic battalion known as "The Fighting 69th," assumed command of its higher headquarters, the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during a ceremony in which the dogs stood in formation with Soldiers. (Army National Guard Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Zeller) see less | View Image Page

Fort Drum, NY (07/17/2021) — Colonel Sean Flynn, an Albany resident and a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, who served in the Operation World Trade Center response to the 9/11 terror attacks, took command of the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony here on July 17.



The brigade has units across New York from Buffalo to New York City.



Flynn took over from Colonel Robert Charlesworth who has headed the brigade since 2019.



“Under the command of Col. Charlesworth, the brigade accomplished tremendous tasks at both the tactical and strategic level, all while supporting COVID operations across the state,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, the brigade’s higher headquarters.



Charlesworth saw the 27th through a successful warfighter exercise at the start of his command, led thousands of Soldiers activated in support of New York’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and oversaw the deployment of troops to the 59th presidential inauguration and follow-on security missions in Washington, D.C.



Charlesworth is retiring after more than 28 years of service in the Army and Army National Guard.



During the change of command ceremony, the 27th’s colors, or flag, was transferred from Charlesworth to Flynn, signifying the change in authority. Historically, the colors of an Army unit indicated the location of the commander on the battlefield. The tradition allowed Soldiers to see who they should follow in battle.



Upon assuming command, Flynn thanked his Soldiers for their selfless commitment to their community, their states and their nation.



“Your service at home and abroad over these past 20 years have been decisive in preventing both individual loss here, as well as another massive attack on our homeland,” Flynn said. “And though the campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan are ending, the natural and manmade threats against our families, against our peace and prosperity and, sadly, against all of humanity have no end. Thank you for sacrificing your time at home. Thank you for sacrificing at your place of business and your livelihood, to stand ready between the unthinkable dangers of this world and those that we love.”



The 27th IBCT is headquartered in Syracuse and is a light infantry brigade of more than 4,000 Soldiers, composed of three infantry battalions, a cavalry squadron, an artillery battalion, a brigade engineer battalion and a support battalion. Elements of the brigade are located across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.



For Flynn, the new command represents a return to the 27th.



He began his career in the Army National Guard with the brigade’s historic 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment – the “Fighting 69th” – as a platoon leader, company commander, and eventually battalion commander. In honor of his time with the battalion, two Irish Wolfhounds – the mascot of the 69th – were part of the formation of troops at the change of command ceremony.



Flynn also served in executive officer roles for the brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, and for the brigade headquarters.



He most recently served as operations officer and chief of staff of the 42nd Infantry Division, including a deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



Flynn continues to work in his full-time role with the New York Army National Guard as Director of Plans, Training and Operations (G-3) while serving as the 27th IBCT commander.





About Col. Sean Michael Flynn:



Flynn joined the New York Army National Guard in 2000, where his key assignments include Platoon Leader and Company Commander in the historic 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment – the “Fighting 69th” – in New York, Executive Officer of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment in Utica, Battalion Commander of the Fighting 69th, Brigade Executive Officer of the 27th IBCT in Syracuse, and Division G-3 and Chief of Staff of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy. He is currently the Director of Plans, Training and Operations (G-3) for the New York National Guard.



Prior to joining the Army, Flynn served in the U.S. Air Force from 1994 to 2000, with active duty assignments as a Public Affairs Officer for the 81st Training Wing in Biloxi, Mississippi and the 354th Fighter Wing in Fairbanks, Alaska.



Flynn earned his commission in 1994 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.



His major operational deployments include Operation Spartan Shield in 2020, Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, Operation Noble Eagle in 2001, and Operation World Trade Center in 2001.



Prior to joining the New York Army National Guard full time, Flynn worked in New York as a financial communications and public relations consultant from 1997 to 2006.



Flynn is a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic and Advance Courses, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the Department of Defense’s Joint Public Affairs Officers Course.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland at College Park and a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.



His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal with one Bronze Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with One Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Aperture and Silver Hourglass, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with “3” device, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, the NATO Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.



Flynn is the author of The Fighting 69th: From Ground Zero to Baghdad (Viking 2008), a narrative non-fiction account about the evolution of the National Guard from a strategic reserve to an operational force in the wake of the attacks of September 11, 2001.



He resides in Albany, N.Y. with his wife Lori Ann and their two children.





The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team:



The 27th Brigade traces its history back to the 27th Division of World War I. Originally known as the 6th Division, the unit was composed of New York National Guard units and was renamed for service in France in 1917.



During World War I, the 27th Division served under British Army command and helped defeat the Hindenburg Line during the attacks which ended that war. In World War II the 27th Division fought in the Pacific, invading the islands of Makin and Saipan and fighting on Okinawa.



In 1968 the division was reorganized as a brigade. In the 1980s the 27th Brigade was reconfigured as an enhanced brigade and was slated to "round out" two Active Army Brigades of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.



Elements of the 27th Brigade were mobilized for security duties at airports and other critical locations as part of Operation Noble Eagle following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In 2008 the brigade deployed to Afghanistan as the main elements and command of Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix, a multi-national training mission in Afghanistan.



In 2012 the brigade deployed once again, with some elements serving in Kuwait while others deployed to Afghanistan.



The brigade is preparing for a deployment to Europe next year in support of NATO.