Army Reserve Soldiers participate in WAREX at Ft. McCoy, WI

Sgt. Tiffany Robertson of the 828th Transportation Battalion, Livingston, AL. checks on the emplacement of a weapon while conducting security operations at WAREX 86-21-03 at Fort McCoy, WI.



The exercise is run by the 86th Training Division and serves to provide a scenario for units to practice their skills while being observed and trained by staff of the 86th TD.

