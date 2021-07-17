Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers participate in WAREX at Ft. McCoy, WI

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Story by Maj. Martin Vanderhoek 

    86th Training Division

    Sgt. Tiffany Robertson of the 828th Transportation Battalion, Livingston, AL. checks on the emplacement of a weapon while conducting security operations at WAREX 86-21-03 at Fort McCoy, WI.

    The exercise is run by the 86th Training Division and serves to provide a scenario for units to practice their skills while being observed and trained by staff of the 86th TD.

    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 09:34
    Story ID: 401136
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: LIVINGSTON, AL, US
    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers participate in WAREX at Ft. McCoy, WI, by MAJ Martin Vanderhoek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WAREX
    84th TC
    86th TD
    828 Transportation Bn

