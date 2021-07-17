Sgt. Tiffany Robertson of the 828th Transportation Battalion, Livingston, AL. checks on the emplacement of a weapon while conducting security operations at WAREX 86-21-03 at Fort McCoy, WI.
The exercise is run by the 86th Training Division and serves to provide a scenario for units to practice their skills while being observed and trained by staff of the 86th TD.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 09:34
|Story ID:
|401136
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|LIVINGSTON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers participate in WAREX at Ft. McCoy, WI, by MAJ Martin Vanderhoek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
