    Photo Essay: Simulation training facilities at Fort McCoy

    Simulation training facilities at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY , WI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Simulations training facilities are shown July 1, 2021, in the 200 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The area recently has had six new buildings constructed to improve operations.

    The simulations training complex is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. Thousands of troops train in the facilities annually.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    This work, Photo Essay: Simulation training facilities at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

