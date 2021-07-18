Photo Essay: Simulation training facilities at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Simulations training facilities are shown July 1, 2021, in the 200 block of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Simulations training facilities are shown July 1, 2021, in the 200 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area recently has had six new buildings constructed to improve operations. The simulations training complex is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. Thousands of troops train in the facilities annually. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Simulations training facilities are shown July 1, 2021, in the 200 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The area recently has had six new buildings constructed to improve operations.



The simulations training complex is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. Thousands of troops train in the facilities annually.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



