The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfighting Exercises

From USS Halsey (DDG 97) Public Affairs



ARABIAN SEA – The Ronald Reagan carrier strike group (CSG) 5, including ships from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and the Ohio-class submarine USS Georgia (SSGN-729) exercised anti-submarine warfare (ASW) tactics and procedures, July 15-16.



The exercise was designed to enhance safety and familiarization between surface ships and submarines through a series of training scenarios.



"Serving as the liaison between the Strike Group and the submarine community has been a rewarding experience," said Lt. Joshua Clapper, the DESRON 15 Submarine Operations Officer. "Executing training between the carrier strike group and submariners is vital for maintaining the safety of US Navy vessels, and their crews, while ensuring interoperable warfighting capabilities in the air, on the surface and below the sea."



During the exercise, the crews trained on precision maneuvering, hunting simulated enemy submarines, providing layered defense against simulated air and surface threats, and conducting long range maritime strikes against simulated adversarial forces.



"The safety familiarization and training between ships and subs strengthens US Navy operational capabilities at many different levels," said Lt. James Wagner, the CSG 5 Submarine Operations Officer. "Shiloh and Halsey teams, as well as MH-60R pilots, have the opportunity to find, fix, track, and target a live sub; and exercise anti-submarine warfare tactics.”



This unique exercise took a lot of time and coordination to plan, and proved to be very rewarding for all units involved.



“Having this experience to practice in a real world scenario with a Submarine versus in a simulator is an opportunity that I am grateful to be a part of,” said Lt. j.g. Taylor Poynter, Halsey Anti-Submarine Warfare officer.



Participating units included aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) with embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57, the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 77) and Destroyer Squadron 15; guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97); guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and USS Georgia.



Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 13:03 Story ID: 401129 Location: US Web Views: 117 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfighting Exercises, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.