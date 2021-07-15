Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 Conducts In-air Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 210708-N-LP924-1478 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2021) Two F-35C Lightning II, assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210708-N-LP924-1478 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2021) Two F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, fly-by Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of a change of command ceremony, July 8, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia Simons) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Kilpatrick Deneen, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147



PACIFIC OCEAN – The “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 welcomed a new commanding officer, Cmdr. Mark Cochran, a native of Fernandina Beach, Florida, who relieved, Cmdr. Jeffrey Fellows, a native of Dallas, during a change of command fly-over of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), July 8.



Fellows assumed command in May 2020 and led the Argonauts through training and certification exercises, including the first ever Fifth Generation Advanced Readiness Program (FARP), completing 100 percent of the Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) requirements. Under Fellows’ leadership, the Argonauts delivered the F-35C’s advanced capabilities to the fleet and continue laying the foundation for integrating fifth-generation platforms into carrier air wings.



During Fellow’s tenure, the Argonauts logged more than 2,000 sorties totaling 3,000 flight hours while dropping 94 bombs and firing 7,300 rounds of 25mm ammunition; six Joint Stand-Off Weapons; two AIM-9 Sidewinder, and two AIM-120 Advance Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). Fellows is retiring from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of honorable service.



"It has been the honor of my life to lead the Sailors, chiefs, and officers of VFA-147. The success of this command can be directly attributed to teamwork and selfless devotion to duty. I am grateful for the chance to have been a part of naval aviation history, but more so, I am proud to have been an Argo,” said Fellows. “Cmdr. Cochran is ready to lead this squadron. He is a life-long friend and one of the most respected aviators in all the air services. There is nobody better to take the Argos to the next level. To the entire Argo Family, thank you for your service, it was a dream come true serving alongside each and every one you."



Prior to commanding VFA-147, Cochran served as the training officer for the Joint Strike Fighter Wing based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. Cochran assumed command as the F-35C is preparing for the aircraft’s inaugural deployment.



"I cannot thank the Argo Family enough for their support and mentorship along the way,” said Cochran. “I am humbled to assume the role of commanding officer and I look forward to serving this squadron as we embark on the F-35C's first deployment. The Argonauts stand ready to make history," said Cochran.



The Argonauts are the Navy’s first, and currently only, operational F-35C Lightning II squadron.



For more information about the Argonauts or other Carrier Air Wing 2 squadrons, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1.