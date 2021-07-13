Twin Veterans to be inducted into Hometown High School Hall of Fame

Courtesy Photo | FORT WORTH, Texas (July 13, 2021) - Retired Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Quezada, executive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT WORTH, Texas (July 13, 2021) - Retired Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Quezada, executive assistant at Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth and his twin brother retired Navy Chief Angel Quezada are shown in side-by-side images of them as in Navy uniforms as children in 1970, and again as adults in 2014. The Quezada brothers have been selected for induction into the Bowie High School Memory Lane Hall of Fame during a ceremony scheduled on Oct. 16. The twins are “class of 1984” Bowie High School graduates. (Photo courtesy of Johnny Quezada) see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, Texas (July. 13, 2021) – Retired Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Quezada, executive assistant at Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth and his twin brother recently received news of their selections to be honored by their hometown community later this year.



Quezada, who served 30 years on active duty before his retirement in 2015, and his brother Angel, a retired Navy Chief, are two of eight members from the El Paso, Texas neighborhood El Segundo Barrio scheduled to be inducted into the Bowie High School Memory Lane Hall of Fame on Oct. 16.



“It’s a real honor,” said Quezada. “My family, my brother and I are all so grateful for this opportunity.”



Bowie High School “class of 1984” graduates, the Quezada brothers were raised in El Segundo Barrio from the time they were just six months old. The twins were active in athletics throughout their adolescent years as members of Bowie High School’s football, baseball, and wrestling teams. Johnny Quezada also served as Bowie’s student body president.



Although the twins no longer live in El Segundo Barrio, they have maintained an active presence in the community and serve as members of the Bowie High School Alumni Association, which has participated in annual fundraising efforts for student scholarships over the last thirty years.



“Last year we were part of a fundraiser for the Alumni and I came up with the idea to compete against other Bowie graduating classes from the years past. This effort helped raise over $10,000,” said Quezada. “My brother and I also started a scholarship under our family name in partnership with the alumni association. We give out $2,000 a year in scholarship funds for kids.”



Bowie High School Memory Lane Hall of Fame Founder Mr. Juan De Santiago explained that the Quezada brothers’ reputation of success throughout high school and in their professional careers, plus their efforts in giving back to the community are all contributing factors which warrant their selections into this year’s Hall of Fame.



“You always want people from your community to remember where they came from,” said De Santiago. “That’s what the Quezada brothers have done. They’re still involved here, investing in the younger generations’ futures. That’s a special thing. El Segundo Barrio appreciates their efforts, and it is something that deserves recognition.”



“It also serves as inspiration for our youth to see people from the same place as them being successful,” De Santiago continued. “These kids see that and understand that they can do the same thing.”



During the induction ceremony, the Quezada brothers will be presented with their official Hall of Fame jackets, mahogany commemorative plaques, and sterling silver membership rings.



The twins’ photos will also be displayed in the Hall of Fame hallway at the La Fe Cultural Center in El Segundo Barrio amongst other inductees. These members include the former coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks Nolan Richardson, U.S. Olympian Javier Montes, Medal of Honor Recipient Ambrosio Guillen, and Ector Garcia, who was involved in the creation of Casper the Friendly Ghost.



“We’ve been blessed,” said Quezada. “But, really what my brother and I have been doing is a reflection of the way we were raised, our humble beginnings, and our understanding that we can do something to make circumstances better for others.”



Alongside the Quezada brothers, fellow El Segundo Barrio natives selected to be inducted this year include: Bertha Zuniga, a retired judge and attorney; Luis Cordero, who was involved in the development and operation of the Patriot air defense system; Alex Mendez, the vice president of Utility Trailer Southwest; and Willie Rodriguez and Frank Padilla, who were involved in the creation and operation of the Robotics Automation and Design (RAAD) Systems. The organization will also posthumously induct Javier Diaz, a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired educator.



“People who come from Bowie, they are proud to say they come from Bowie, because they know the struggle and adversity,” said De Santiago. “I’d like to give a special shout out to Mr. Raul Cuellar, the president of Bowie Hall of Fame Inc., Mr. Isidro Ramirez, our vice president, Mr. Willie Rodriguez, the secretary, and Mr. Frances Trejo, our treasurer for their efforts.”