Smith makes history as WVNG's first female Chief Warrant Officer 5

After nearly 34 years in the West Virginia Army National Guard, Kristie Smith has become the first female Chief Warrant Officer to reach CW5 rank.



Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, presided over the formal promotion ceremony on July 16 at Camp Dawson.



“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than Chief Smith,” stated Crane. “Throughout her career, she has excelled as a Soldier and has lived out the Army and West Virginia values that we hold dear. She will forever be known as the first female CW5 in West Virginia National Guard history; what an amazing honor. I know she will continue to lead with honor, integrity and distinction in her new rank.”



While Smith’s promotion may mark the beginning of the end of a long, successful career serving West Virginia and the United States, she said she hopes to use her time left in the military to pay it forward.



“I am certainly at the end of my career at the conclusion of the next four years,” said Smith, who plans to retire in 2025. “My goal is to continue to mentor other Soldiers, especially female soldiers, and help teach them to take advantage of career opportunities and the importance of believing in yourself.”



Smith, a 920A Command Property Accounting Officer, commissioned as a Warrant Officer on August 9, 2002, after previously serving in the 152nd Military Police Detachment out of Moundsville, her hometown. She was later assigned to the 197th Regiment Regional Training Institute and served as Tactical Non-Commissioned Officer with Officer Candidate School. She continued as a TAC Warrant Officer, at the time the only Warrant Officer to TAC for the OCS Battalion.



Smith said she has always been outspoken, sometimes even considered brash. One senior soldier counseled Smith on her attitude, saying women soldiers should watch their language and act more ladylike. Smith said that conversation made her realize how some male officers viewed women soldiers and inspired her to make a change.



“That was very disheartening for me, but with my husband’s support I was able to continue and to thrive in the military,” she said. “When I was provided the chance, I became a Warrant Officer to help make a change for all the females in the WVARNG, as there had never been a female Technical Warrant Officer for West Virginia before me.”



Smith deployed overseas with the 152nd to serve in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. She said she is honored to have served in the mission, and the things she learned serving overseas and in the Prisoner of War Information Center helped shape the rest of her military career.



“In 1991, all records were on paper, and we were responsible for automating and then archiving the documents,” Smith said. “We had rooms full of boxes with POW records and the prisoners’ personal items that made this a very daunting task. With so much work, the days passed quickly and made being away from home easier. Being a part of that unique unit, which no longer exists, puts me in a unique category as I am the last serving member of the 152nd MP PWIC unit that deployed for Desert Storm.”



It was overseas where Smith realized the importance of mentoring younger female soldiers. She took Staff Sgt. Sue Lambert under her wing and coached her through the difficulties of war, providing for her and others a much-needed support at a critical time.



“Sue was an excellent and hard-working soldier, but she just needed some guidance adapting to the different situation we found ourselves in,” Smith said. “Whether it was in the desert, in a tent or back at garrison reacting to the Scud warning system, we all needed some type of support. Sue retired as a Sergeant First Class, and I’m proud of her accomplishments.”



Smith met her husband, Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Christopher Smith, while serving in Desert Storm. She credits his support for helping her meet her goals, both professionally and personally.



“We have supported each other since the day we met, have watched each other grow and we’re still going strong,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for that deployment, we may have never met and our lives, and maybe even our careers, would have been totally different.”



The Smiths have led very busy lives in the West Virginia National Guard, but much of their off time is devoted to rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned dogs.



“Many of the dogs we have taken in have lived far beyond any life expectancy the veterinarians though possible,” Smith said. “One particular dog was diagnosed with Lupus and lived into his teens. We continue to help out the local shelter so that mistreated and unwanted animals can find a good home.”



Looking back, Smith said she is proud of all she has accomplished in the WVARNG and wants to leave a legacy for the female soldiers who follow behind her.



“I am proud that I did not give up, change my beliefs or allow those that wanted me to be dismissive to affect my life or my career,” she said. “I work hard every single day and will continue to do so until I retire to show all soldiers that if you believe in yourself, do what you’re supposed to do and have the support of your spouse and family, you can be what you want to be.”