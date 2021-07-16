U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims, Command Sergeant Major of FORSCOM, conducted physical training with the Soldiers of 1st Platoon, 510th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Following the physical training session, Command Sergeant Major Sims and Gen. Garrett spoke with Soldiers on topics such as leadership and Operation People First initiatives.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 16:20
|Story ID:
|401098
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Engineer Brigade conducts physical training with the FORSCOM Command team, by 1LT Allison Gammon, identified by DVIDS
