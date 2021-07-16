Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Engineer Brigade conducts physical training with the FORSCOM Command team

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Story by 1st Lt. Allison Gammon 

    36th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims, Command Sergeant Major of FORSCOM, conducted physical training with the Soldiers of 1st Platoon, 510th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Following the physical training session, Command Sergeant Major Sims and Gen. Garrett spoke with Soldiers on topics such as leadership and Operation People First initiatives.

    This work, 36th Engineer Brigade conducts physical training with the FORSCOM Command team, by 1LT Allison Gammon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineer
    fitness
    army
    training

