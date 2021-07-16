36th Engineer Brigade conducts physical training with the FORSCOM Command team

Photo By 1st Lt. Allison Gammon | Gen. Michael Garrett and Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims visited Fort Hood, Texas on...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Allison Gammon | Gen. Michael Garrett and Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims visited Fort Hood, Texas on June 16th, 2021 and conducted a grueling ACFT-centric physical training circuit with the Soldiers and Leaders of 510th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Pictured: Gen. Michael Garrett and Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims, command team of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) with the Colonel Anthony Barbina, commander of the 36th Engineer Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Cook and Command Sergeant Major Jason Poulin, command team of 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, and the Soldiers and Leaders of 510th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims, Command Sergeant Major of FORSCOM, conducted physical training with the Soldiers of 1st Platoon, 510th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Following the physical training session, Command Sergeant Major Sims and Gen. Garrett spoke with Soldiers on topics such as leadership and Operation People First initiatives.