Marine Corps Base Quantico Welcomes New Base Commander

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Col. William C. Bentley III relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations National Capitol Region-Marine Corps Base Quantico and welcomed Col. Michael L. Brooks as the new commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony at Little Hall, July 16, 2021.



Bentley served as the MCB Quantico commanding officer since July 13, 2018. He led the base through the unpredictable challenges of COVID-19, while ensuring the well-being of Marines, Sailors, students, officer candidates, civilians and families.



“Quantico never took a pause on support,” said Bentley, “personnel showed up every day; my department heads, the staff, the tenant units, the Marines the families and the civilians you all hear about - executed.”



Under his command, the base broke ground on the Marine Corps Warfighting and Analysis Center, Battle Staff Training Facility, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force Staff Training Program.



Before relinquishing command, Bentley expressed his confidence in Brooks’ ability to lead MCB Quantico.



“You are taking over a great team, and they’re excited to bring you on and help you keep moving forward in terms of all the things we’ve done,” said Bentley. “I am so glad to see you all here to help us welcome the Brooks family. “



Bentley will go on to retire after serving 30 years of faithful service to the Marine Corps.



Col. Michael L. Brooks assumes command after serving as assistant chief of staff/G-1 for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Okinawa, Japan. With a large group of family and friends present, Brooks kept his remarks simple.



“It’s really about the people I’ve served with over the last 33 years that made me able to stand here in front of you,” said Brooks. “I look forward to strengthening community relationships and continuing the good work that has already been done.”



Throughout his career, Brooks served as liaison to the Veterans Affairs Central Office for Wounded Warrior Regiment, Washington D.C., staff secretary for the Deputy Commandant of Marine Corps Development Command, Quantico, Virginia, and as branch chief of Special Actions Branch in Tampa, Florida.



As the "Crossroads of the Marine Corps", MCB Quantico builds on a long tradition of excellence in providing world-class installation support and quality of life services to its tenants; regional U.S. Marine Corps commands and activities; and military members, families, and civilians.



“As we step off, Mrs. Bentley and I wish you fair winds and following seas,” said Bentley.



(U.S. Marine Corps Story by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

