Moody streamlines finances with online system

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.-- The 23d Comptroller Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia implemented an Air Force financial tool called the Comptroller Services Portal to streamline customer service, located here.



CSP is an automated inquiry management application that allows customers to request and receive online financial assistance. It’s a fairly new program to Moody AFB, making its debut in April of this year, however this system has serviced bases across the Air Force for about a year.



“This is considered the 21st century system for finance,” said Master Sgt. Francisco Vega, 23d CPTS financial operations flight chief. “All personnel associated with Moody will have the ability to reach out to us directly … and submit any inquiry, sometimes as easy as a generic question.”



Using the online system, members can receive help with military pay, travel, in-processing, retirements and separations, basic allowance for housing adjustments, state legal residence, out-processing, clothing allowance, family separation pay, basic allowance for subsistence, and more.



“(CSP) has been a game changer, to say the least,” Vega said. “Even if we were open 12, 13, 14 hours, we would still not be able to capture individuals that work swing shifts, night shifts and weekends. With the technology in this platform, we’re able to capture everybody across the installation and geographically separated units regardless of their availability.”



Additionally, the program provides transparency between the customer and finance staff by keeping a record of the correspondence. Furthermore, CSP is a CAC-enabled program that is not tethered to the Air Force network which allows it to be accessed from any CAC-enabled device.



Although CSP is in an early phase, customers, leadership and comptrollers have witnessed the benefits while working inquiries. Members no longer need to disrupt their workflow, leave their unit, and wait at the customer service desk to discuss their inquiry. More importantly, units across the base will recoup those work hours while comptrollers focus on resolving exponentially more inquiries than what the customer service window currently provides.



“We’re trying to do more with less, and CSP has helped us in a huge way with that,” said 2nd Lt. Bryan Woo, 23d CPTS financial operations flight commander.



In-person assistance is still offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment during this transition period. CPTS also offers a comprehensive guidebook to understanding military finances on the Moody AFB webpage.

