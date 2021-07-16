NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Employees Receive Civilian Service Achievement Medals for Work Supporting Task Force Florence Program

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Tres Meek presented 12 employees with the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal, during a brief ceremony July 7, for their work supporting the command’s Task Force Florence Program. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic stood up Task Force Florence to execute the military construction projects associated with the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps installations in North Carolina. U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Tres Meek presented 12 employees with the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal, during a brief ceremony July 7, for their work supporting the command’s Task Force Florence Program.



When Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018, it caused extensive wind damage and massive flooding to the area. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic stood up Task Force Florence to execute the military construction projects associated with the Hurricane Florence recovery efforts at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River. The team, consisting of NAVFAC and architect-engineer partners, creatively employed strategies to include industry and mitigate the risk inherent with a program of this size. In addition to addressing immediate facility needs, the collective Design-Build request for proposals incorporated resiliency improvements to combat future storms.



The 12 NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic employees who received the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal are: Assistant Counsel Laura Larkin; Mechanical Technical Discipline Coordinator Amy Garcia; Design Managers Kirk Brandys, Thomas Norris, and Quy Tran; Contract Specialists John Bishop, Sidnia Finke, and Holly Snow; and Project Managers David Black, Melissa Dyson, Scott Littlefield, and Kenneth McDonald.



“Your tremendous hard work towards the hurricane recovery efforts have been nothing short of outstanding,” said Meek, of the award recipients. “Your ability to overcome challenges and come together as a high-performing team to meet aggressive timelines was noteworthy. Congratulations to each of you. Thank you all for a job well done!”



Their award citation reads in part: For professional achievement in the superior performance of duties while serving on the Task Force Florence Program from August 2019 through September 2020. Your inspiring leadership and personal initiative were instrumental to the proposed requirements and execution of seven packages comprising 31 military construction projects valued at more than $1.6 billion. You managed architect-engineer design and/or contract requirements towards completion of the Design-Build packages prior to the end of Fiscal Year 2020. Your exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and loyal devotion to duty, reflected credit upon yourself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.



All of the projects were awarded on time and within budget. The construction projects, which are now underway, includes the replacement of 45 buildings, through demolition and rebuild that were damaged by the hurricane. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2025.



